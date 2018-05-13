Orioles claim third baseman Renato Núñez off waivers from Rangers, transfer Beckham to 60-day DL

The Orioles claimed infielder Renato Núñez off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Núñez, 24, was designated for assignment Friday. This is the second time in the past month he has been claimed off waivers. Texas claimed him from the Oakland Athletics on April 15.

“Renato Núñez has good power and could develop into a [major league] player,” Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said in a text message.

To make space on the 40-man roster for Núñez, third baseman Tim Beckham was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Beckham, who had core muscle surgery April 26, now can’t return until June 23 at the earliest.

Núñez played just 13 games at the major league level for the Rangers, going 6-for-36 and posting a .167/.244/.522 slash line. He was a .357/.400/.359 hitter in seven games with the A’s Triple-A team in Nashville, Tenn.

He started eight games at third and made three starts in left field. Núñez has spent most of his career as a third baseman, but has also played left, second base and first base.

Injuries to Beckham and starting second baseman Jonathan Schoop have tested the Orioles’ infield depth, with the team starting three third basemen since Beckham went on the DL: Danny Valencia, Pedro Álvarez and Jace Peterson.

