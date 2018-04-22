Orioles notes: Mark Trumbo is headed for Bowie and maybe beyond

Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo will return to Bowie on Monday to restart his minor league injury rehabilitation with the Baysox and could also join the Triple-A Norfolk Tides this weekend in Charlotte, N.C.

Trumbo, who suffered a quadriceps strain during spring training, started a rehab assignment with the Baysox on April 10 but played just one game before backing off because he didn’t feel ready to go full-out.

“He’ll probably play right field or first base,’’ manager Buck Showalter. “They’re at home the next three days. He’ll play defense for two of those games. The last one is a day game and he’ll probably DH in that one. We’ll let him play it by ear.”

“And then he’ll take that off day we all have, including them — there’s no place to play — and come back and work out with us. The plan right now is for him to go to Charlotte from there.”

Though Showalter said that he is leaving it up to Trumbo to decide when he’s ready to rejoin the major league team, he seemed fairly confident that the rehab stint would extend through the weekend.

“This is Mark and I’m not going to paint myself or Mark into a corner,’’ Showalter said. “He’s going to play three games in Bowie for sure and the schedule calls for him to play three more with Norfolk. There some chance he’ll need more than that. This guy hasn’t had a spring training.

“That requires him being OK in every other aspect from a physical standpoint. That’s the schedule and if he comes walking in here on Thursday … but I don’t think he will. He’s handled it very maturely. I think he knows it’s important to get it right the first time. Plus, he needs some at-bats.”

Mancini ‘lucky’

Showalter said he has an idea when Trey Mancini might come back after gashing his knee sliding into an unpadded section of the side wall in left field Friday night, but he isn’t revealing that yet.

“Trey is better. … He’s trending in the right direction,’’ Showalter said. “Talking to Brian [Ebel, head athletic trainer], talking to the doctor and talking to Trey, I know in my gut where he’ll end up, but let’s see if it’s better than that.

“He’s still sore, but he’s moving on it. He got lucky with his kneecap. Watching the replay, he got lucky."

More updates

First-round draft choice Cody Sedlock, who was placed on the seven-day minor league disabled list earlier in the weekend, apparently will get an injection in his sore shoulder after undergoing an MRI on Friday. “There’s no major issue there that I’m aware of,’’ Showalter said. “Things checked out pretty well, all things considered. … I know they’re talking about an injection. I don’t know for sure, but structurally, he seemed to be OK.” … Injured closer Zach Britton threw again Sunday, and Showalter said that the workout went well.

