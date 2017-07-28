Orioles notes: Chris Davis' return has been 'a grind;' Showalter looking forward to seeing Santander

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, now healthy after dealing with a virus earlier this week during the series at the Tampa Bay Rays, said "it's still kind of a grind right now" as he looks to find his swing after a month out with an oblique strain.

"Obviously, the illness was ill-timed, but that's part of it," Davis said. "Guys battle injuries. Guys battle sickness. You battle a number of different things throughout the season and you just try to go out there and do what you can to make adjustments and just trust the process."

In his first 11 games after returning from the disabled list on July 14 at the outset of the second half of the season, Davis batted .175 (7-for-40), albeit with three home runs. He struck out in 17 of his 45 plate appearances with four walks in that span, and said he's trying to scratch at-bats together to try to get out of it.

"That's where I'm at right now," Davis said. "Whether it's working a walk, maybe just seeing a bunch of pitches to try and get a guy out of the game or whatever, I want to do everything I can to contribute and hopefully help us get a win."

Santander coming soon

Manager Buck Showalter indicated he's excited to finally see outfielder Anthony Santander (elbow/shoulder), the club’s Rule 5 draft pick, when he arrives in Baltimore. Santander, 22, had two doubles in his first rehabilitation game of the season in Double-A Bowie's suspended contest Thursday night.

"Anytime you invest that much time and effort, the scouting, the selection, the rehab — we knew we were going to have to rehab the surgery — and see the potential that you could get a payoff there, that's always kind of uplifting," Showalter said.

Santander's rehab assignment began Thursday, and he's allowed 20 days on assignment before he must be activated, unless there's another injury. Showalter said what the Orioles saw in spring training and so far since he returned to health is "encouraging."

"We've said all along, he's an interesting guy," Showalter said. "He's one of those guys when you watch the game, your eyes are kind of drawn to him. As an old scout said a long time ago, 'He fills up the batter's box.' I like that statement."

Britton needs save opportunities

Even if the results haven’t been there for closer Zach Britton of late, Showalter said the team needs to get him into save situations for the stuff the left-hander has flashed since returning from a forearm strain earlier this month to resurface.

"That level, stuff-wise, he's the same," Showalter said. "We just haven't presented him with enough opportunities. When he's pitching in these games — we've seen him in what, one save situation? Really good. So, we've got to do a better job of simulating that for him."

Around the horn

Bowie was rained out again Friday, leaving Santander and infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) without a rehab game there again. Flaherty also had a double Thursday night before the game was suspended. … Left-hander Chris Lee pitched four innings of relief without allowing an earned run behind Mike Wright on Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk, and Showalter said the two might stay paired together as Wright builds his innings back from a shoulder strain. Wright is "supposed to go four [innings] next time, five the next time. But it also gives you a little glimpse about something I've thought anyway, about Chris as a reliever, too. Some people think that's where he might settle in. But we'll see." Lee has a 5.93 ERA this season. ... Showalter said it's a matter of when, not if, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre gets his 3,000th hit. Beltre entered Friday's game with 2,996, and Showalter said the respect he commands around the game will make it an occasion for even his opponents to relish once it happens.

