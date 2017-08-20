Orioles notes: Hardy beginning rehab assignment at Norfolk; Castro placed on bereavement list, Asher recalled from AAA

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy will report to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to begin a minor-league rehab assignment for his right wrist injury.

Hardy, who has been on the disabled list since mid-June, is slated to start at shortstop on Monday for the Tigers and hit fifth in the batting order, manager Buck Showalter said.

“[Hardy] told me he’s going down there planning on playing nine innings,” Showalter said. “That’s a good sign that he feels well. We’ll see if that happens. … Whether he plays five, seven, nine innings, it will kind of be up to him.”

How many games Hardy will need before he’s ready to be activated is unclear, but because Hardy hasn’t played in more than two months, he said he will treat it similar to getting conditioned for the season during spring training.

Hardy has taken on-field batting practice for the past several days and he’s been taking grounder for the past six weeks, but said the biggest obstacle will be regaining arm strength.

“I actually think the throwing will be the biggest challenge for him, talking to him,” Showalter echoed. “That would be the only thing that would keep him waiting. Just getting his arm back in strength, shoulder, elbow, wrist. Just watching him out here, that will be the last thing to come. He’s looked pretty impressive in BP. He’s swinging the bat well. So I think that’s what he’s waiting [on] to say he’s ready.”

When Hardy returns, the Orioles will face the difficult decision of who mans the starting shortstop position. Tim Beckham, acquired at the non-waiver trade deadline from Tampa Bay, is hitting .487 in18 games with the team and has provided a spark from the leadoff spot, but Hardy’s leadership as the infield’s quarterback as well as his plus defense is unquestioned.

Orioles place Castro on bereavement, recall Asher

The team placed right-handed reliever Miguel Castro on the bereavement list before Sunday’s game following the death of a close family member.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Alec Asher to replace Castro, who had worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings on consecutive days and would have been unavailable on Sunday regardless.

Before Sunday’s game, Showalter indicated a move might be made.

“Someone is here that we’re thinking of activating,” Showalter said. “We’re preparing for that, but we’ve got some moving parts that have changed since last night. So we’re waiting to see with a lot of respect for the person and their family.”

Asher has pitched to a 3.86 ERA over eight games with the Tides since he was optioned to Norfolk in early July. He excelled in a spot start and relief role with the Orioles early on, but struggled in four starts once he replaced Ubaldo Jimenez in the rotation, pitching to a 9.87 ERA.

Castro had been a valuable multiple-inning bridge with the Orioles struggling through some short starts. Five of his last seven outings have been two innings or more.

Davis back in lineup

First baseman Chris Davis returned to the team’s starting lineup on Sunday after missing the first two games of the Angels series with an illness.

Catcher Welington Castillo missed the first game of the Angels series with an illness, but returned to the starting lineup Saturday.

