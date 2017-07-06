Orioles notes: Chris Tillman back Saturday, but that day’s starter still in limbo

The Orioles have listed the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game as “to be determined,” but manager Buck Showalter said he is leaning toward giving struggling left-hander Wade Miley his final start in turn leading into the All-Star break.

Right-hander Chris Tillman, who has been away from the club since Monday for the birth of his first child, is scheduled to return to the team Saturday. He will fly to Minnesota on Friday night after taking a a work day Thursday afternoon at Double-A Bowie. Showalter said Tillman will be available to pitch Saturday, but he’s leaning toward pitching him out of the bullpen since he’s still getting back to his regular routine.

“We’ll talk to him when he gets in here,” Showalter said. “I don’t like the idea of him flying in here Friday night and pitching Saturday with that much time off. I’m leaning a little toward him not [starting]. Basically, he hasn’t done a whole lot besides throwing today. One of the things [Bowie pitching coach] Kennie [Steenstra] said after his side day was that he was pretty gassed. He’s been trying to do some conditioning work, but he’s really off his routine.”

Miley had his regular between-starts work day before Thursday’s game, but he has failed to get through three innings in three of his past six starts, most recently a 1 2/3-inning outing Monday in Milwaukee, where he allowed seven runs and 10 of the 15 batters he faced reached base. Over his past six outings, Miley has posted an 11.69 ERA and opponents are posting a 1.072 OPS against him.

Tillman last pitched on June 30, allowing two runs over five innings, but he owns a 7.90 ERA in 11 starts this season, and an 11.25 ERA over his past five starts.



Around the horn: First baseman Chris Davis continued his hitting progression in rehabilitating an oblique strain with some tee work and hitting soft toss Thursday and is scheduled to take batting practice for the first time before Friday’s game. He will take pregame defensive drills Saturday. … Right-hander Stefan Crichton (right shoulder strain) made 25 throws from 125 feet Thursday. … The Orioles will face Twins rookie Felix Jorge on Friday. The 23-year-old will be making his second major league start. He allowed three runs over five innings starting the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals on Saturday. Jorge was 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 14 starts at Double-A Chattanooga.



Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard