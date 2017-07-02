Orioles notes: Chris Davis could return from oblique injury right after All-Star break

First baseman Chris Davis, who’s recovering from an oblique injury, threw for the first time Sunday and will accompany the team to Milwaukee.

If his remaining rehabilitation work goes well, he could ready to rejoin the game right out of next week’s All-Star break.

“Usually, you get a pretty good idea of what you’re dealing with when they start throwing — these oblique guys,’’ manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s the first step. If all goes well and he feels good tomorrow, we have something mapped out for the All-Star break, but let’s get through today and tomorrow. I think tomorrow is as important as today is.”

Injury updates

Closer Zach Britton will pitch again Monday night, but uncertain weather conditions in Norfolk have prompted the team to move that appearance to Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy said Sunday that he’s still feeling the effects of the cracked rib he suffered in that near-collision with Trey Mancini a few weeks ago and is still weeks away from testing his fractured wrist in baseball-related activities.

Two acquisitions

The Orioles announced two minor league deals Sunday.

They acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Wotherspoon from the New York Yankees and left-handed pitcher Jason Wheeler from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international signing bonus slots.

Both pitchers will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.