Orioles' Manny Machado could return to starting lineup Monday night in Chicago

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado participated in baseball activities for the first time since straining his left wrist Wednesday, and he could be back in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night if he continues to progress as anticipated.

Before the Orioles' 14-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday, Machado hit off a tee, swung at soft tosses and took ground balls, manager Buck Showalter said.

Showalter said that, provided there are no setbacks overnight, Machado would take pregame batting practice Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field and if that goes well, he could be in the lineup.

"I want to wait and see if he's sore from today," Showalter said. "It's a step forward. He's got a good face, and feeling good about it. We'll see if what we see in batting practice tomorrow, hopefully if there's any repercussions from today it's enough to make us think he can play tomorrow. ... We'll see how he feels tomorrow. We have a big turnaround. We had a short turnaround today, obviously."

The Orioles had to gain clarity this weekend about whether Machado — who missed his fourth consecutive game because of the injury suffered Wednesday night — would be able to avoid going on the 10-day disabled list.

Showalter was optimistic Saturday that Machado wouldn't need to go on the DL. Machado suffered the injury when Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen's spike slid into Machado's hand on a steal of third base. A DL stint can be backdated only three days.

Around the horn: Third baseman Rubén Tejada was 2-for-4 on Sunday and is hitting .308 (4-for-13) with a .357 on-base percentage since joining the club last week. … Shortstop J.J. Hardy was 2-for-3 with a run scored Sunday, and his second-inning double was his first extra-base hit in 10 games.

