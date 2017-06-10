Orioles notes: Buck Showalter more confident Manny Machado can avoid DL stint

Though Manny Machado (strained left wrist) didn't start for the third straight game Saturday night, Orioles manager Buck Showalter was more confident the third baseman could avoid the disabled list.

"Manny's good," Showalter said. "He improved again. It looks like he's got a chance to miss the DL. It's just a matter of when. See if he might be available tonight. Who knows? But it's encouraging that there's been improvement. We'll see."

Machado has yet to do any baseball activities since he left Wednesday's game before the fourth inning after his wrist and hand tightened up two innings after his left hand was hit by Andrew McCutchen's cleat spike on a steal of third base.

"You're so careful about not starting that process too early and getting set back, so you've got to feel comfortable that he can do things that he wasn't able to do yesterday or the day before," Showalter said. "When [head trainer Richie Bancells] and Manny think that the next step needs to be taken, we'll take it. I leave it in their hands. He wanted to play yesterday and he wants to play every day. He had a pretty traumatic event. … I think right now we're fortunate that it is what it is, considering what it could have been."

Rubén Tejada started at third base for Machado for the second straight game Saturday.

Losing O'Day "definitely a test" for bullpen: Right-hander Brad Brach has seen the Orioles bullpen lose closer Zach Britton for an extended amount of time and has now seen it lose setup man Darren O'Day until June 17 at the earliest.

Being without two of the team's top late-inning relievers definitely stretches the relief corps, and Brach — who has served as interim closer in Britton's absence — said other relievers must perform in O'Day's absence.

"It's definitely going to be a test here," Brach said. "It's kind of one of those things that's unspoken about, but everybody knows they've got to step up. Guys who haven't had prominent roles are going to have them now. If anything, it's a chance for a good opportunity for these guys. Just hopefully a couple of guy cans shake out of this and can really help us because we really need it now."

Around the horn: Britton, who is on the disabled list with a left forearm strain, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to have one more bullpen session (35 pitches) Monday before taking the next step to throwing live batting practice to hitters Thursday. That would be a major step forward and the final step before getting into game action. … First baseman-outfielder Trey Mancini entered Saturday's game leading the majors with a .438 (14-for-32) average with runners in scoring position. Center fielder Adam Jones was fifth with a .400 average (14-for-35).

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard