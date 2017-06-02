Orioles notes: Mike Wright preserves bullpen with back-to-back outings

Right-hander Mike Wright provided length in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox by pitching for a second straight night, throwing 1 2/3 innings. But Orioles manager Buck Showalter said using Wright has less to do with seeing how he could handle work on back-to-back days and more with preserving the bullpen for the remainder of the series.

"It's a byproduct of a need and physically he was fine. He felt better yesterday," Showalter said. "If he wasn't able to do that job, we might have had to flip him out. It sure beats the alternative."

Wright threw 17 pitches in one inning Wednesday, and had a 26-pitch outing Thursday, leaving his second inning with two on and two outs in the ninth. Left-hander Donnie Hart then yielded a three-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. before getting the final out.

With right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez available in long relief Friday, the Orioles didn't have to send Wright down despite him being unavailable.

Mullins returning from disabled list: Outfield prospect Cedric Mullins, whose strong start was halted by a hamstring injury just 14 games into the season, is scheduled to be activated from the minor league disabled list to return to Double-A Bowie's starting lineup Sunday.

Mullins strained his left hamstring in mid April and was only supposed to miss two weeks, but has missed six weeks.

After making the leap from Low-A to Double-A, Mullins opened the season on a torrid pace, hitting .367/.406/.683 with 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, four homers) and 11 RBIs in 60 at-bats.

Harvey to work way up: Pitching prospect Hunter Harvey, who could return to games late this month after Tommy John elbow reconstruction last July, will likely begin at a lower minor-league affiliate — possibly the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, Showalter said — and progress his way up the farm system before finding a place to stay.

"I think he would kind of work his way up," Showalter said. "I don't know whether it would start in Aberdeen or Frederick or Delmarva. It would start probably in the Gulf Coast League, I would think. They're not too far away. I think [player development director Brian Graham's plan] would be to start low and work his way up with the idea of where he'd end up, what level, in a perfect world, which I'm not gonna say. But it's not here, but you never know. Let's let him get off the mound and face hitters and be healthy before we move too far with him. That's encouraging."

When Harvey worked his way back from sports hernia surgery last season, he began with two starts in the GCL, then made three starts at Short-A Aberdeen before developing forearm discomfort that eventually led to Tommy John surgery.

Around the horn: Showalter said utility infielder Ryan Flaherty will resume throwing within the next week. Flaherty received a platelet-rich-plasma injection two weeks ago Thursday and is in Sarasota, Fla., working out until he can begin throwing again. … Outfielder Michael Bourn, who recently opted out of his minor league deal with the Orioles, agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to SB Nation. ... The Orioles entered Friday with a 20-11 record against American League East opponents. ... Bowie left-hander Tanner Scott was named the Orioles' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May and High-A Frederick shortstop Ryan Mountcastle was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month.

