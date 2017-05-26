Orioles notes: Luis Sardiñas outrighted to Norfolk, Hunter Harvey making progress

Two days after making a waiver claim to acquire infielder Luis Sardiñas, the 24-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after the team passed him through outright waivers and he cleared Friday.

It was clear that the Orioles' plan in claiming Sardiñas from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday was to run him through waivers, hope he went unclaimed and to assign him to Norfolk, where he can provide another infielder that can play second, third and shortstop now that infielder Paul Janish is with the big league club.

"I'll tell you, he's got a chance to help," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He was pretty well thought of at one time. Sometimes, it's so tough to handicap who will get through and who won't get through. Twenty-eight clubs could be real sure and then one thinks they found the Holy Grail. We'll see. We also needed somebody down there after we took Janish away from them. We didn't want to take anybody from Bowie, so [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette] said he thought we needed another infielder down there."

Sardiñas hit just .163/.226/.163 in 29 games with the Padres before he was designated for assignment earlier this week. Primarily a shortstop in his major league career, he has also played extensively at second and third base.

Once among baseball's top 100 prospects, Sardiñas entered the 2014 season ranked the game's 72nd-best prospect by Baseball Prospectus and No. 76 by MLB.com, but the Orioles are his fifth organization since 2014.

Harvey making progress: Orioles pitching prospect Hunter Harvey, who is coming back from Tommy John elbow reconstruction last July, is scheduled to throw a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday at the club's spring training complex in Sarasota, Fla.

That's a significant step for Harvey, who has been rehabilitating the injury in Sarasota. Showalter said Harvey could soon get into a simulated game and could join a minor league affiliate before the end of the season "if he stays on track."

Harvey pitched just five minor league games last season (122/3 innings) before his season ended because of the surgery.

It's still unclear where Harvey will be assigned when he is able to join a minor league affiliate.

"I'll leave that to [player development director] Brian [Graham] and Dan," Showalter said. "Probably start him out somewhere down below and let him work his way up. I don't know. We haven't gotten that far yet."

Urrutia released: The Orioles released Cuban outfielder Henry Urrutia from the Triple-A Norfolk roster Thursday, the Tides announced. Urrutia received a $778,000 signing bonus in 2012, but the 30-year-old played just 34 games with the Orioles.

Urrutia's escape from Cuba, and his dedication to the game and adjusting to a new country, was an inspiring tale, but he never caught on with the Orioles. He hit .272/.287/.337 in the big leagues in 2013 and 2015, but had just three extra-base hits in 94 plate appearances. The highlight of his Orioles career was the walk-off homer he hit on Aug. 19, 2015 against the New York Mets.

"Maybe it still will be [promising]," Showalter said when asked about Urrutia's future. "I know he wants to keep playing and now he'll get an opportunity and a fresh start and a fresh look. I know Dan and everybody felt like he had some people ahead of him and wanted to give him an opportunity to make his way with somebody else."

Around the horn: Closer Zach Britton continued the opening stages of a throwing program in Sarasota as he recovers from a left forearm strain. He has begun to extend his throwing reps and distance, Showalter said. … Right-hander Gray Fenter, a 2015 seventh-round draft pick who had Tommy John surgery last April, has begun pitching in extended spring games. … Former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey will be signing his book "If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles" on June 3 at Greetings and Readings of Hunt Valley at noon and at Barnes and Noble in Pikesville on June 10 at noon.

