Reliever Oliver Drake makes team, Orioles' Opening Day roster nearly finalized

The Orioles still have some housekeeping to do before the 25-man roster is finalized, but baseball operations chief Dan Duquette all but ruled out any more surprise additions before Opening Day.

Duquette and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters before Friday's exhibition finale against a Norfolk Tides lineup that illustrated the organization's improved second-level depth. Both expressed confidence that they have created a solid major league roster with maximum minor league flexibility.

It appears that the only thing remaining to do other than putting three players on the disabled list will be moving Rule 5 outfielder Aneury Tavares off the 40-man roster to make room for reserve outfielder Craig Gentry. Showalter said Friday that right-hander Oliver Drake (Navy) has won the final spot in the bullpen. Drake, 30, had a rough spring, but is out of options after being one of the top relievers in the minors the past two seasons.

Though there has been speculation that the Orioles might bring back veteran swingman Vance Worley, Duquette seemed fairly confident that no one would be arriving from outside the organization before the club takes the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

"We're always working to build our roster, but I think we've got the people to start the season with," Duquette said. "I think we've got the people with us. You never know, but I think we're in pretty good shape with our roster, with the people we have in camp.

"We have a little more depth to choose from, and hopefully we picked the right ones to help us get off to a good start. And then, if we didn't pick the right ones we'll have some others here in Norfolk."

That much was apparent at Harbor Park, where the Tides starting lineup included only two players — top catching prospect Chance Sisco and 26-year-old first baseman David Washington — who do not have significant major league experience.

To put that in better perspective, consider that the two veterans at the heart of Norfolk's lineup, Pedro Alvarez and Chris Johnson, will have combined to earn more than $50 million by season's end.

Forty players who could help the Orioles in 2017.

"I really like the Norfolk club," Showalter said, "if we can play well enough to leave them alone."

Of course, there's little chance the Tides will have a set lineup or starting rotation this year. No major league team gets through the season without pulling players off the top of its minor league systems, and few teams use their Triple-A roster as much as the Orioles.

The Norfolk Shuttle is always warmed up and ready to roll, which is why a player such as Alvarez, who hit 22 homers as an Oriole last season, is willing to cool his cleats for a while in the minors.

Showalter puts a tremendous premium on the ability to move players up and down, but he's also satisfied the Orioles came through this particularly lengthy spring training in reasonably good health.

"I'm real comfortable where we are," he said before the Orioles and Tides played to a 3-3 tie Friday. "If you would have told me we're going to have one guy missing from the first five days of pitchers and position players, if we get through this one today, we'll start in good shape. And with Chris Tillman, it's when not if."

The uncertain weather forecast for the next two weeks on the East Coast prompted Showalter to speculate that he might be able to manage the Orioles' uncertain pitching situation without dipping into the Norfolk rotation. The Orioles have three days off over the first eight days of the regular season and there is a significant chance of rain in the long-range forecast for almost every game day through the first road series in Boston.

"Heck, we could get rained out three or four days," he said. "We've got three off days in the first [eight] days; we could have two rainouts in there and the next thing you know, we could play the whole month of April with three starters. Who knows?"

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop