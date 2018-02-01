Orioles announce 19 nonroster spring training invitees

The Orioles announced their list of 19 nonroster invitations to big league spring training, a list that includes 11 pitchers.

Combined with the 24 pitchers on the organization’s 40-man roster, the Orioles will invite 35 pitchers to big league camp with more additions to come if the team delves into the free-agent or trade markets to upgrade a rotation that currently has just two spots filled.

At this point, the Orioles’ big league camp roster will be at 58 since there is still one open spot on the 40-man roster.

Prospects Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and DJ Stewart all received nonroster invitations and will be attending their first major league camp.

Many familiar names are included on the nonroster list, including several players who spent time on the 40-man roster last season — left-hander Jayson Aquino, left-hander Andrew Faulkner and infielders Luis Sardiñas and Rubén Tejada. Other players who return to the Orioles organization include right-hander Eddie Gamboa, left-hander Jason Gurka and catcher Audry Pérez.

Longtime Orioles minor leaguer Garabez Rosa, who played in 40 spring training games over the past four seasons as a frequent visitor from minor league camp, will receive his first big league camp invite.

Here is a list of the team’s 19 nonroster invitees:

Pitchers (11)

LHP Jayson Aquino

LHP Josh Edgin

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Eddie Gamboa

​​​​​​​RHP Perci Garner

​​​​​​​LHP Jason Gurka

​​​​​​​RHP Jhan Mariñez

​​​​​​​RHP Tim Melville

​​​​​​​LHP Joely Rodríguez

​​​​​​​RHP Asher Wojciechowski

Catchers (1)

​​​​​​​C Audry Pérez

Infielders (5)

3B Ryan Mountcastle​​​​​​​

IF/OF Garabez Rosa

2B/SS Erick Salcedo

​​​​​​​IF Luis Sardiñas

IF Rubén Tejada

Outfielders (2)

OF Cedric Mullins

OF DJ Stewart

