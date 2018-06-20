Orioles leading 2-0 in Washington with game delayed by rain

With the Orioles leading 2-0 thanks to a home run by Mark Trumbo and four shutout innings from a returning Andrew Cashner, the tarpaulin came onto the field at Nationals Park for what has the makings of a lengthy rain delay Wednesday night.

Though the Orioles didn't take batting practice because of the weather, the game started on time and they jumped out to a lead early after second baseman Jonathan Schoop bunted for a hit to open the second and scored when Trumbo smacked a hanging curveball from Washington starter Gio Gonzalez into the left-field bleachers for a 2-0 lead.

The Orioles had hits in every innings — with a two-out single by Manny Machado in the first, a third-inning single by Adam Jones and a leadoff double by Danny Valencia in the fourth — but didn't score in any of those frames.

It began raining in Cashner's fourth inning, with the downpour beginning right as Anthony Rendon doubled into the right-field corner for the Nationals' third hit of the game. In the first inning, they threatened with runners on the corners and one out after Juan Soto doubled to left field and Rendon singled, but Trumbo started a double play at first base to end the inning.

He hadn’t started since June 8 because of a lower back strain, but looked no worse for wear Wednesday.

Because the two teams couldn't squeeze in another inning to make the game official, the options are wait to resume it tonight or start from scratch at a later date.

This article will be updated.

