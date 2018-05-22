Having rediscovered his form, Orioles reliever Givens rescues Monday's game in middle innings

Try as he did to say he wasn't concerned about the shaky start to Mychal Givens' season, it's fair to say now that Orioles manager Buck Showalter can cross the dynamic setup man off his list of early-season concerns.

Givens struck out two and retired all six batters he faced in Monday night's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox, stranding two of right-hander Andrew Cashner's runners in scoring position after picking them up there with no outs and running his streak without an earned run to 9 1/3 innings over seven appearances. He brought his ERA from 4.50 to 2.84 in the process.

"I spent some time the last 10 days looking at his track record and stuff," Showalter said. "Mike is going to go through [things] — it's not a perfect world. Relieving, coming in out of the bullpen, throwing. I try to keep in mind, somehow we think he's been pitching for 10 years. He really hasn't.

"Physically, his rest has been there. I think he's coming in a little crisper from the get-go, and the breaking ball has been more in play in the counts instead of all fastballs. The changeup has been there. The biggest thing I've been happy with, one of, is the defense against left-handed hitters this year."

Givens, a onetime shortstop prospect, had three right-handed batters on his plate when he took over for Cashner in the sixth, and had to lock in quickly. He got former Orioles battery-mate Welington Castillo to pop out to first base, then struck out Tim Anderson and Adam Engel to end the inning.

“He made a lot of good pitches to some good hitters,” Showalter said. “We were fortunate. I was hoping, where we are in our bullpen, I was hoping Cash could get us through the sixth. But he needed some help. That's more than help right there."

The bonus for the Orioles was the second inning, which Givens also pitched through quickly to get the ball to Richard Bleier and Brad Brach in the eighth and ninth, respectively, and ensure the Orioles have a full complement of relievers for Tuesday night behind Kevin Gausman.



It was both the role and the performance that the Orioles and Givens grew accustomed to over his first two-plus major league seasons, though things were thrown into flux this year without Zach Britton (Achilles) and with weather and the lack of leads making such situations scarce.



Givens has looked much more like himself in May, and Monday was as much of a throwback performance as a 28-year-old can have.

"It's awesome," Brach said. "I think Mike goes out there every time and does something else that you're just like, 'Jeez, how does this guy do that stuff?' It seems to be a nightly basis thing. For him to go out there, second and third, nobody out, and give up no runs and keep the game where it was was huge. That's what got us the win tonight."

