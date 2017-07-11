Janish, Washington clear waivers, Orioles send them to Norfolk

Shortstop Paul Janish and first baseman/outfielder David Washington have cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Norfolk, the Orioles announced today.

Washington was designated for assignment on July 6 to make room on the 40-man roster for second baseman Johnny Giavotella. In three games with the Orioles, Washington went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts.

He was signed as a free agent from the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason.

Janish was designated for assignment on July 8 to make room on the 25-man rosterto reinstate right-hander Chris Tillman from the three-day paternity list.



Known for his defense, Janish was hitting just .077, going 2-for-26 at the plate in 14 big league games this year. He was hitless in 12 at-bats over his last five games before being designated.

