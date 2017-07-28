Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle's move to third base met with positive mindset at Double-A Bowie

Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle's bat is so advanced that the analysis about where he'd find a home defensively in the major leagues — his original position of shortstop or the third base spot he began working at last week — is all through the prism that it's a given his hitting ability will carry him there regardless.

That's why the challenge presented to the former first-round pick of hitting better pitching at age 20 for Double-A Bowie while learning a new position is regarded with such positivity by Mountcastle and the Baysox coaches.

"Trying to learn a new position is always going to take a little bit of time, but from short to third, it's nothing too crazy," Mountcastle said. "But the promotion and everything, it was a little bit of a crazy day, but once you get out here, It's just baseball. You just play hard."

Bowie manager Gary Kendall, a longtime minor league coach, said the signs are there that things aren't overwhelming Mountcastle despite his four hits in 27 at-bats over his first week-plus in Bowie.

"It's the environment, friendly faces, a smile," Kendall said, stressing how important it was that he and the coaching staff knew Mountcastle from previous editions of the Fall Instructional League. "So far, so good. He's handled some tough chances so far in some games, and he's going to figure some things out offensively."

That last aspect is almost a given, considering how Mountcastle has hit as he climbed up the chain for the Orioles. He had 10 home runs and 28 doubles while batting .281/.319/.426 in his first full season last year for Low-A Delmarva, and moved up to High-A Frederick with the core of that Shorebirds team to take another dramatic step forward.

At the time of his promotion last Thursday, Mountcastle was hitting .314/.343/.542 with 15 home runs and 35 doubles, which was the most in the minors. That he's hitting .148 so far with Bowie belies the fact that he's hit some loud outs and is still adjusting to the pitching.

"These guys are a lot better," Mountcastle said. "There's better control of all their pitches. They're not scared to throw certain pitches in certain counts. It's going to take a little while to get used to, but at the end of the day, it's still baseball."

It's the defense, ultimately, that will determine how valuable Mountcastle proves to be when he reaches the majors. While moving to third will give him a bit more time to set and throw, he was done in at shortstop by a combination of a light throwing arm and footwork issues. Those are liable to carry over to third base, and could mean a move to first base or left field after this current try at third base, but he's barely been there a week.

Mountcastle wasn't prepped much for his move to third base. He was called on Frederick's day off on July 16 and told he'd get some pregame work the following day at third base before playing it in a game the next day.

"It's going pretty good," he said. "I'm starting to feel more comfortable with all the different angles and positioning and all that different kind of stuff. At the end of the day, just field the ball and throw the ball to first."

Kendall stressed that any evaluations that occur now aren't of the finished product, and the organization knows that.

"It's not about what he looks like today," he said. "It's what he's going to look like at season's end, or the final product when he gets to the big leagues. It's all about being positive and just creating a great environment for him to learn. Ryan has grabbed that. ... The big thing is the positivity, and letting him know it's about going out there and there's going to be good days, there's going to be bad days. You've just got to absorb it, just like anything. You've just got to keep going and striving to get better."

