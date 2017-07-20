Orioles promote prospect Ryan Mountcastle to Double-A Bowie, move him to third base

Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle, one of the best pure hitters in the minor leagues, earned a promotion Thursday to Double-A Bowie, where he'll move from his natural position of shortstop to third base.

Mountcastle, 20, will be one of the youngest players in the Eastern League, mostly thanks to his advanced bat. He hit .314/.343/.542 for High-A Frederick with 15 home runs and 35 doubles in 88 games.

A career .297 minor league hitter, Mountcastle's main questions come in the field. He’s been charged with 43 errors in 226 minor league games over his young career, with scouts questioning whether his arm and range would hold up at the position.

Where he will end up on the defensive spectrum has long been debated, but a move to third still represents a significant challenge on that front. The team engaged him in an arm strengthening program earlier this year to try and improve it, but there are more aspects to his struggles in the field than just that.

However, there remains no doubt that he can hit. After the Orioles topped the Texas Rangers, 10-2, on Wednesday night, manager Buck Showalter drew a line from former Orioles All-Star Nick Markakis to rookie Trey Mancini to Mountcastle in the sense that all three are calm hitters willing to use all fields.

He said he wasn't in a position to comment on Mountcastle’s defense.

“That’s not for me,” Showalter said. “That’d be a good question for [director of player development] Brian [Graham] and [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette], to evaluate minor league players. I’m not around them every day. Dave Anderson is one of the best infield instructors you’ll ever be around. He’s in good hands, and excited for the promotion that he’s earned.”

MASNSports.com first reported the promotion.

Around the horn: Rule 5 outfielder Anthony Santander (elbow) has been cleared for full baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment on July 27, Showalter said. … Infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) could also go out on a rehab assignment around then, Showalter said. … Towson baseball coach Matt Tyner, a former Orioles minor leaguer, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday. … Reliever Darren O’Day was given the 2017 Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Thursday. The award, created in 2013, is given to one U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, one Baseball Hall of Famer, and one active player who reflects the values, integrity and dedication to serving the United States that Feller showed.

