Orioles look to finish first half on a positive note after slide

The Orioles can’t entirely salvage their first-half-ending road trip to Milwaukee and Minnesota, but despite dropping their first five games on the trip, they still have the chance to go into the break with some positive vibes.

Even with a win in Sunday’s series finale in Minnesota, the Orioles would still go into the break four games under .500, marking their first losing record at the break since 2011, when they were 36-52 heading into the midsummer classic.

Still, given the way the past two months have gone — with the Orioles losing nearly twice as many games as they’ve won (going 19-36) since opening the season 22-10 — winning back-to-back games going into the break would be more than welcome to anyone in the Orioles clubhouse.

They’ve dug themselves into a hole that will take a lot to emerge from, and at this point, they realize they can’t get caught up with where they are in the standings.

“If we’re looking at the standings right now, we’re wrong,” left-hander Wade Miley said. “We just need to go play day by day and just play the game the right way. That was a pretty clean baseball game, it was probably one of the first ones in a while. Just play clean baseball and see where we end up instead of strive for something or try to do more or sometimes try to do too much. Just play the game and have fun.”

Miley is right in the fact that Saturday’s win was one of the crispest over the past few weeks and definitely so far on this trip, where the hitting, pitching and defense came together in one game.

Overall, the starting pitching has been horrendous, the offense inconsistent. And the defense — always a staple of a Buck Showalter-run team — has holes.

There’s no question the Orioles miss J.J. Hardy’s leadership at shortstop, which is undoubtedly one of the reasons Showalter is now willing to experiment with Jonathan Schoop there. Rookie Trey Mancini has seen the game speed up on him defensively at first base, and while Zach Britton struggled in a nonsave situation Friday, it’s somewhat surprising that an Orioles bullpen with few late-inning leads to protect hasn’t shown more rust.

It’s cliché, but if the Orioles are to pull out of this stretch and return to respectability, they have to play with tunnel vision — not just today, but throughout the second half.

“One game at time, don’t think about yesterday,” Schoop said. “Today we have to win. Now don’t think about today. Come back tomorrow trying to win again. Don’t think you win today and then have a sloppy game tomorrow. Come back tomorrow and try to win again.”

