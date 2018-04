With an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, the Orioles moved to 12 games below .500 at 6-18. They’ve lost four straight and 10 of their past 11, so fans are starting to feel discouraged.

But major league baseball teams play 162 games, and clubs have fought back from similar deficits. Even some Orioles teams have, though they all fell short of the postseason.

Click through the gallery above to take a look back at some of the greatest in-season turnarounds in baseball history.

