Orioles not alone: Monday a rough attendance night around baseball

The Orioles announced a crowd of only 7,915 at Camden Yards on Monday night for the lowest attendance in the ballpark's history, aside from the no-fans game against the Chicago White Sox in 2015.

However, the Orioles weren't the only club that drew a small crowd Monday, a cold early-season school night. Of the 12 games Monday, only three drew more than 20,000 fans while five drew fewer than 15,000. While it's early in the season and some teams have only played three or four games at home, each of the 12 ballparks drew its lowest attendance of the season.

The Washington Nationals, at home against the Atlanta Braves, announced an attendance of 19,528 with a game-time temperature of 45 degrees. In Philadelphia, the Phillies had 18,127 hosting the Cincinnati Reds with a temperature of 43 degrees at game time.

But the lowest attendance figure of the day was in Miami, where the weather wasn’t a concern. It was 83 and clear at game time. The Marlins drew 7,003 fans while hosting the New York Mets.

