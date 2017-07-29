Orioles minor league report: Alex Wells looks to cap scoreless month with Shorebirds

Triple-A Norfolk

Slugger Pedro Álvarez is heating up as the team potentially looks to add a left-handed bench bat in the absence of Hyun Soo Kim. Álvarez batted .333 (15-for-45) with five home runs and 13 RBIs in his 11 games before Saturday, bringing his season line to .243/.307/.457 with 22 home runs and 21 doubles as he waits for a major league opportunity.

Double-A Bowie

Outfielder Austin Hays returned from fouling a ball off his face last week to homer in his first at-bat of Thursday's suspended game, giving him 25 on the season between High-A Frederick and Bowie. Hays, a third-round draft pick last year, entered Saturday batting .325/.358/.591 between the two stops and has been one of the minors' breakout players this year.

High-A Frederick

Third baseman Jomar Reyes is rehabilitating in the Gulf Coast League and could soon return to the Keys after he suffered a broken finger during a dugout outburst early in the season. Before that, the 20-year-old Reyes had hit .321 with a .797 OPS with Frederick as he tried to improve on last year's struggle there.

Low-A Delmarva

Left-hander Alexander Wells takes the mound Sunday looking to cap a scoreless July. The 20-year-old Australian has struck out 19 without issuing a walk and allowing just 10 hits over 25 innings in his four starts this month, bringing his record to 9-4 with a 2.42 ERA on the season. Wells has 14 quality starts this season.

Short-A Aberdeen

Left-hander Zac Lowther entered the weekend carrying a 0.93 ERA in five starts for the IronBirds, headlining what has been an impressive rotation in Aberdeen. The 2017 competitive balance pick out of Xavier allowed two earned runs on 14 hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts in his first 19 1/3 innings, using his advanced pitchability to carve up the New York-Penn League.