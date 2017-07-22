Orioles minor league report: Bowie's David Hess turning season around

Triple-A Norfolk

Infielder Chris Johnson, 32, is heating up after his return late last month from a broken arm. Johnson, who missed over two months with the injury, had eight hits in his five games entering Friday to bring his average back up to .295. He batted .404 in 13 games before the weekend with a .310 average since returning to the Tides in late June.

Double-A Bowie

Right-hander Davis Hess, 24, has now allowed three earned runs or fewer and pitched into the sixth inning in each of his past five starts, dating to his seven scoreless innings on June 26. In that span, Hess is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA to bring him to 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA on the season. He allowed a pair of runs on three hits in seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday.

High-A Frederick

Cristian Alvarado, a 22-year-old right-hander from Venezuela, struck out 11 in six innings of two-run ball Thursday to improve to 5-8 on the season for the Keys. Before his ongoing run of seven quality starts in nine outings, he had an 8.24 ERA. But since June 1, he has lowered his ERA to 5.47.

Low-A Delmarva

Reliever Steven Klimek, 23, has been a bright spot in the Shorebirds bullpen this season. In his first 26 appearances, he posted a 2.12 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP. He fanned 57 batters in 51 innings while walking just six, and hasn't allowed an earned run since June 30. Klimek was a 33rd-round pick in the 2015 draft out of St. Bonaventure.

Short-A Aberdeen

Right-hander Tobias Myers, 18, struck out seven and allowed just three hits in six scoreless innings for the IronBirds on Monday. The 2016 sixth-round pick entered Saturday 2-2 with a 1.90 ERA in five starts, striking out 30 batters in 23 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .191 batting average. His 30 strikeouts led the team.

