Orioles minor league report: Chance Sisco, Tanner Scott set for All-Star Futures Game

Triple-A Norfolk

Catcher Chance Sisco makes a return trip to the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, and does so carrying a hot bat with him. Sisco started slowly this year, but hit .321 with an .814 OPS in June to help him enter the weekend with a .276/.351/.390 batting line on the season. Sisco homered in last year’s Futures Game in San Diego.

Double-A Bowie

Left-hander Tanner Scott pitched one inning Thursday to prepare for his trip to the Futures Game, ending the first half with a 1.84 ERA for the Baysox. In 49 innings, Scott has allowed 31 hits and walked 32 but fanned 62, utilizing an improved slider to get through three-inning stints that allow him more time to work in between.

High-A Frederick

Last year’s South Atlantic League batting champion, catcher Yermin Mercedes, is only now starting to regain that form in the Carolina League. Mercedes was batting .221 on May 31, but entered Friday up to .268 thanks to a strong June when he also did some fill-in work at Bowie. He had eight home runs in his forst 64 games between the two stops this season.

Low-A Delmarva

First baseman Preston Palmeiro entered Friday with 11 home runs, thanks to a solo shot on July 4, to place him second on the Shorebirds. He has also come back from a slow start, raising his average from .197 on April 30 to a season-high .260 entering the weekend. Palmeiro, a seventh-round draft pick last year, is the son of former Orioles first baseman Rafael Palmeiro.

Short-A Aberdeen

Outfielder Jaylen Ferguson’s second stint at Aberdeen is going better than his first. After batting .183 last year, the 19-year-old Ferguson batted .313 in his first 12 games for the IronBirds this season. A ninth-round pick in 2015, Ferguson is one of the younger IronBirds and still very young for his level. He signed at age 17 out of Arlington, Texas.

