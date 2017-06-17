Orioles minor league report: Chance Sisco turning season around

Triple-A Norfolk

A slow start to the season is getting further in the past for top prospect Chance Sisco, who entered Friday batting .432 (16-for-37) in 11 June games. Before that, the 22-year-old was hitting .243 with a .680 OPS in his first extended taste of Triple-A, though manager Buck Showalter was confident that would turn around. It has. With his strong stretch, Sisco's average rose to .282, with his OPS at .743.

Double-A Bowie

Slugger Adam Brett Walker swatted 27 home runs in Triple-A last year in the Minnesota Twins organization, so it's no surprise he has thrived with Double-A Bowie this year. In his first four games, Walker had a pair of home runs and four doubles to give him eight hits in his first 18 at-bats. The Orioles claimed the 25-year-old off waivers in the offseason, but lost him before he could play. They re-signed him as a free agent last month.

High-A Frederick

Left-hander Keegan Akin was skipped in the Keys rotation late last month after a seven-run, three-inning outing ran his ERA up to 5.95. Since then, the 2016 second-round draft pick has turned things around. His five innings of scoreless ball Thursday meant that he has allowed two earned runs on eight hits with 16 strikeouts and four walks in 16 innings since returning to the rotation. His ERA is now 4.55.

Low-A Delmarva

Shorebirds ace Alexander Wells had seven quality starts in nine games after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings Monday against Kannapolis. The 20-year-old left-hander, who signed two summers ago out of his native Australia, hasn't issued a walk in four straight starts entering the weekend, a stretch spanning his last 23 2/3 innings. Wells went 4-3 with a 2.20 ERA in his first 12 starts this year.