Orioles minor league report: Aderlin Rodriguez has perfect day for Baysox

Triple-A Norfolk

Slugger David Washington homered Thursday at Durham to give him six home runs and 13 RBIs in his 10 games entering the weekend, a stretch that includes a six-game hitting streak during which he hit .478 to raise his batting average from .262 to .288 on the season. Washington went into Friday with 10 homers and 26 RBIs on the season while batting .288/.341/.513 in 52 games.

Double-A Bowie

First baseman Aderlin Rodriguez had a day for the ages in the first half of a doubleheader Wednesday, going 5-for-5 with two home runs and nine RBIs in a seven-inning game at Reading. It's part of a strong season for the 25-year-old first baseman, who entered Friday with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs while batting .313/.377/.504. The Orioles signed Rodriguez as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2016 season.

High-A Frederick

Outfielder Ademar Rifaela is having a steady season at the plate for the Keys, batting .291/.340/.471 with seven home runs and 10 doubles in his first 49 games. His most recent home run was a walk-off shot in the 11th inning of the top half of a doubleheader Monday against Potomac. The 22-year-old from Curacao never hit above .255 in his first four seasons after signing with the club.

Low-A Delmarva

First baseman Preston Palmeiro, son of former Orioles star Rafael Palmeiro, is in the middle of his most productive stretch of the season for the Shorebirds. He batted .347 in his 12 games entering Friday, with four of his seven home runs and 18 of his 33 RBIs on the season coming in that stretch. Last year's seventh-round pick batted .254 with a .781 OPS in his first 53 games this season.