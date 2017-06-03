Orioles minor league report: Tanner Scott, Ryan Mountcastle honored

Triple-A Norfolk

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella, 29, entered the weekend batting an even .300, thanks to a seven-game hitting streak that he extended Thursday. The veteran infielder had two of his three home runs this season in those seven games, and supplemented that power production with 12 doubles through 50 games. He also committed just one error on the season after working all spring on his defense.

Double-A Bowie

Left-hander Tanner Scott, 22, earned organizational Pitcher of the Month honors for May, a month when he allowed three runs on seven hits in 18 innings over six starts, with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts. The team is having him start every five days and pitch three innings to work on his fastball command and hone his slider, which scouts say have benefited from the program.

High-A Frederick

Shortstop Ryan Mountcastle built on an already-impressive start to the season to earn organizational Player of the Month for May, batting .336/.357/.626 with six home runs, 11 doubles and a triple in 26 games. The 20-year-old Mountcastle entered the weekend leading the Carolina League with 68 hits in 51 games, while his 11 home runs and .940 OPS put him among the league leaders as well.

Low-A Delmarva

Right-hander Jhon Peluffo has joined the rotation for the Shorebirds, and has two strong starts under his belt thus far. After posting a 2.22 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP in his first eight appearances (one start), the 19-year-old Peluffo went four scoreless innings in his first start on May 25, then allowed three earned runs on seven hits in five innings Wednesday, bringing his ERA to 2.43 on the year.