Orioles minor league report: Austin Hays' three-homer game a Keys first

Triple-A Norfolk

Slugger Pedro Álvarez, 30, had an opt-out that could've gotten him to the major leagues come and go this past week, and hasn't stopped hitting since. He was batting .179 with four home runs going into May 15, and homered four times with 13 RBIs while batting .317 in the 10 games before Friday to bring his season line to .210/.286/.392.

Double-A Bowie

An unlikely pitcher has scouts buzzing for the Baysox — right-hander Lucas Long, a 24th-round draft pick in 2014. Long, 24, moved to the bullpen after starting for his first three years in the organization and is thriving. Long went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 39 innings over his first 11 appearances. On Wednesday, he didn't give up a run and struck out three while walking two and allowing four hits in three innings.

High-A Frederick

Outfielder Austin Hays, 21, won Carolina League Player of the Week honors for the week ending on May 21, and might do it again this week. To earn the honor, Hays hit .438 with two home runs, and he followed it up with the first three-homer game in Keys history Wednesday. Hays entered Friday batting .321/.358/.552 with eight home runs in his first full minor league season. On Friday, shortstop Ryan Mountcastle became the second Keys player to hit three homers in a game.

Low-A Delmarva

Right-hander Matthias Dietz, one of three pitchers selected at the top of the Orioles' draft last season, had his best professional start Wednesday against Hagerstown. Dietz, 21, didn't allow an earned run in six innings, striking out three without a walk while yielding five hits. It cut his ERA from 6.56 to 5.62 on the season, though he's still searching for his first professional victory.