Orioles minor league report: Michael Bourn nearing opt-out date

Triple-A Norfolk

Veteran outfielder Michael Bourn went 0-for-4 Friday to lower his average to .188 for the Tides as he's working back into baseball shape after a broken finger this spring. He has an opt-out in his minor league contract on Monday, and has been suggested as a potential bench addition for the Orioles, who have two spots open on their 40-man roster. Bourn developed a big role last September with the major league club after being acquired on Aug. 31.

Double-A Bowie

Even with a rough stretch of late, infielder Adrian Marin is putting together his best season in years as he repeats Double-A Bowie. The former third-round draft pick entered Friday batting .288/.331/.376 with eight extra-base hits in 32 games, but peaked on May 5 after collecting three hits in each game of a doubleheader that day in Richmond to bring his average to .346.

High-A Frederick

Outfielder Randolph Gassaway's rapid rise through the Orioles system continued this week with a promotion from Frederick to Double-A Bowie. In 38 games this year for the Keys, he hit .316/.367/.434 with a pair of home runs and eight doubles while driving in 28 runs. Gassaway, a 16th-round pick in 2013, didn't play full-season ball until last June and is already in Double-A.

Low-A Delmarva

Toolsy outfielder Gerrion Grim hit two home runs Friday night to give him seven on the season, with half of his 22 hits on the season going for extra bases. Through 26 games, he was batting .242/.310/.516 with 20 RBIs. Grim, 23, was a 14th-round pick in 2014 and had just five home runs all of last season when he made his full-season debut in Delmarva.