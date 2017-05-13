Orioles minor league report: Mike Yastrzemski wielding hot bat in return to Tides

Triple-A Norfolk

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski's return from offseason surgeries has been impressive to say the least. After going 0-for-4 in his first game back on May 3, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter entered the weekend with hits in six straight games, batting .435/.519/.739 with four doubles, a homer and six RBIs in 23 at-bats.

Double-A Bowie

Right-hander David Hess, the Orioles' fifth-round draft pick in 2014, entered Friday leading the organization's minor leaguers with five wins, matching his 2016 total before the end of May. He earned his fifth with three earned runs in 52/3 innings Thursday. Overall, the 23-year-old is 5-1 with a 3.49 ERA in seven games (six starts) one year after going 5-13 with a 5.37 ERA at Double-A.

High-A Frederick

Right-hander Cody Sedlock, the Orioles' 2016 first-round pick, hit his first rough patch as a pro before allowed one earned run in 51/3 innings Friday night. The 21-year-old had allowed 13 runs on 19 hits in 92/3 innings over two starts before Friday, both of which came against the Carolina Mudcats. That elevated his ERA from 1.64 to 4.83. In his latest outing, he gave up five hits and walked four. But it was his best outing since five one-hit scoreless innings on April 23.

Low-A Delmarva

Australian left-hander Alex Wells continues to be one of the best pitchers in the South Atlantic League this season. Wells, 20, entered Friday ranked second in the league with a 1.19 ERA and seventh with a 0.96 WHIP through six starts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in all six outings, surrendering more than one run only in his season debut.