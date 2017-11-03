Orioles decline 2018 options for lefty Wade Miley, shortstop J.J. Hardy

The Orioles began their offseason business Friday by formally declining the 2018 player options for left-hander Wade Miley and shortstop J.J. Hardy, the club announced Friday.

While the Hardy move was largely a formality as the team acquired Tim Beckham in July to be his short- and long-term successor, the now-threadbare rotation that only has Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman returning in 2018 with Ubaldo Jiménez and Chris Tillman already declared free agents means that the Orioles had to give consideration to bringing Miley back at $12 million, even after a disappointing 2017.

Instead of paying Hardy $14 million and Miley $12 million, they'll pay them buyouts of $2 million and $500,000, respectively, to send the pair to free agency.

Miley was acquired in a July 30 trade from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league left-hander Ariel Miranda. He pitched to a 6.17 ERA and went 2-5 in 11 starts as the team earned the second Wild Card last year, and had a volatile season in 2017, going 8-15 with a 5.61 ERA in 157 1/3 innings.

He'll head to free agency at age 31 in a market that's thin on starting pitching, and where a progressive team may see his pitch mix and the upside that comes with it and pounce.

Hardy signed a three-year contract extension ahead of the 2014 playoffs, on the heels of his third straight Gold Glove season and another solid season at the plate. But since the, he's dealt with shoulder and back injuries, plus broken bones in his foot and wrist on hit-by-pitches the last two seasons.

While healthy in the early part of 2017, he missed nearly three months with a fractured wrist and ended the season batting .217 with four home runs. While he was out, the team traded for Beckham, who assumed the role of everyday shortstop and has three more years of club control.

Hardy did, however, get a nice sendoff from Baltimore when he homered in his home finale on Sept. 24 at Camden Yards.

While a five-day exclusive period to negotiate with team's own pending free agents continues until Monday, the Orioles are now waiting to hear whether catcher Welington Castillo will exercise his $7 million player option for 2017.

