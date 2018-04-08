Orioles' Mike Wright Jr. chased by Yankees in five-run first inning

Mike Wright Jr. has done plenty of surviving over his four seasons trying to solidify himself as a major leaguer.

Sunday's disaster against the New York Yankees might be what finishes him off, at least with the Orioles.

Wright retired just two batters as the Yankees batted around in a marathon first inning, forcing manager Buck Showalter to tap into a tired bullpen to finish the inning and the game.

Once he left, a television camera caught Wright taking out his frustrations on the padded visiting dugout wall at Yankee Stadium with a five-punch combination. It was one for every run he allowed.

Center fielder Brett Gardner worked the count full before singling to open the inning, and went to third base on a single by Aaron Judge. Neither had moved after a Giancarlo Stanton strikeout when Wright made a split-second decision that tanked his afternoon.

Neil Walker tapped a ball just in front of the mound, and instead of trying to retire Gardner at home, Wright turned and threw to second base to theoretically start a double play that would end the inning. His throw pulled shortstop Manny Machado off the bag, so everyone was safe and the run scored, with Machado sprawling to keep the ball in the infield.

Tyler Austin then walked to load the bases, and third baseman Miguel Andújar singled to plate two. Jace Peterson popped up to Machado for the second out, then Austin Romine singled to make it 4-0, and an RBI double off the left-field wall by Ronald Torreyes brought Showalter out of the dugout to take Wright out of the game.

Sunday's struggles all but ensured that Wright's time in the Orioles' rotation is winding down, and that casts his future with the club into doubt, too. Despite an encouraging first start last week against the world champion Houston Astros, Wright has been a temporary rotation solution until late free agent signing Alex Cobb is ready to join the team. Cobb will pitch a simulated game Monday before a likely major league start on April 14 or April 15 in Boston.

With no game Thursday, the Orioles can slot Cobb into the rotation without using Wright again. Even a great start Sunday might not have prevented that.

But because he's out of minor league options and hasn't pitched well in his limited experience as a reliever, it's unclear whether the Orioles will decide to try him in a bullpen role again or move on from him. Wright has his advocates in the organization, but he carried a 5.85 major league ERA into Sunday and hasn't done anything to hold onto a rotation spot in the three seasons he's gotten that chance.

It's not for lack of effort. He's tinkered with his arsenal and tried to take a new mental approach to improve his fortunes. The frustration over not seeing the results on that was released on the dugout wall Sunday.

