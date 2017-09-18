Orioles minor league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez dead after car accident in Dominican Republic

Orioles minor league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez died Monday in the Dominican Republic from injuries sustained in a Saturday car accident, the team announced.

"Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez," executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a statement. "Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time."

Gonzalez, 21, was signed as an international free agent in 2014 and spent the last three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, where he appeared in 38 games (13 starts) and posted a 7.65 ERA.

He is not related to former Oriole starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who now plays for the Texas Rangers.

Gonzalez’s death marks the second time the Orioles have seen one of their players die in a vehicle-related accident in the Dominican Republic in the last two years. In January 2016, infielder Ramon Ramírez passed away from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

He, too, was a member of the Orioles' 2014 international signing class, and had worked his way up to a utility role with High-A Frederick.

The team will hold a moment of silence for Gonzalez ahead of Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION September 17, 2017 -- The Orioles' avoid the sweep by beating the Yankees, 6-4. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) September 17, 2017 -- The Orioles' avoid the sweep by beating the Yankees, 6-4. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION 9/16/17 -- The Orioles continue their losing streak, having lost nine of the last 10 they've played. Saturday they lost to the Yankees, 9-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) 9/16/17 -- The Orioles continue their losing streak, having lost nine of the last 10 they've played. Saturday they lost to the Yankees, 9-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli