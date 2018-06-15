Orioles on deck: Corban Joseph recalled, is starting for Davis; plus what to watch Friday vs. Marlins

Orioles (19-48) vs. Marlins (26-43)
Where: Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 4.58 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP José Ureña (1-8, 4.59 ERA)
Orioles roster moves: Bleier to DL; Scott, Corban Joseph recalled
The Orioles placed left-handed reliever Richard Bleier on the 10-day disabled list with a lat injury and recalled left-hander Tanner Scott to replace him. The team also recalled infielder Corban Joseph from Double-A Bowie and sent right-handed pitcher Yefry Ramirez to Triple- A Norfolk. Left-handed pitcher D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment.
Joseph is starting for the Orioles, playing first base and leading off.
What to watch
1. Stop at seven. For the second time in 11 games, the Orioles will be looking to avoid extending a losing streak to a season-worst eight games. During their current seven-game slide, the Orioles have been outscored 40-16. They haven’t scored more than four runs in any of the seven games and have been held to one or zero four times.
2. Gausman. Kevin Gausman hopes to put an end to his seesaw stretch by putting together back-to-back quality starts for the first time since his run of seven straight good starts from April 6 to May 11. Gausman is coming off an outing in which he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings, but he had three poor performances around a scoreless outing over his previous four starts.
3. Searching for Schoop. While Chris Davis’ struggles have grabbed the most attention, 2017 Most Valuable Oriole Jonathan Schoop has experienced quite a regression this season as well. Schoop is in the middle of an awful run, going 2-for-32 (.063) with one extra-base hit over his past eight games. That has sent his season totals spiraling to .209/.246/.347.
Orioles lineup
1B Corban Joseph
CF Adam Jones
SS Manny Machado
LF Trey Mancini
2B Jonathan Schoop
RF Mark Trumbo
C Chance Sisco
Marlins lineup
1B Derek Dietrich
C J.T. Realmuto
DH Justin Bour
2B Starlin Castro
SS JT Riddle
3B Miguel Rojas
LF JB Shuck
