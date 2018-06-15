Orioles on deck: Corban Joseph recalled, is starting for Davis; plus what to watch Friday vs. Marlins

Orioles (19-48) vs. Marlins (26-43)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 4.58 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP José Ureña (1-8, 4.59 ERA)

Orioles roster moves: Bleier to DL; Scott, Corban Joseph recalled

The Orioles placed left-handed reliever Richard Bleier on the 10-day disabled list with a lat injury and recalled left-hander Tanner Scott to replace him. The team also recalled infielder Corban Joseph from Double-A Bowie and sent right-handed pitcher Yefry Ramirez to Triple- A Norfolk. Left-handed pitcher D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment.

Joseph is starting for the Orioles, playing first base and leading off.

What to watch

1. Stop at seven. For the second time in 11 games, the Orioles will be looking to avoid extending a losing streak to a season-worst eight games. During their current seven-game slide, the Orioles have been outscored 40-16. They haven’t scored more than four runs in any of the seven games and have been held to one or zero four times.

2. Gausman. Kevin Gausman hopes to put an end to his seesaw stretch by putting together back-to-back quality starts for the first time since his run of seven straight good starts from April 6 to May 11. Gausman is coming off an outing in which he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings, but he had three poor performances around a scoreless outing over his previous four starts.

3. Searching for Schoop. While Chris Davis’ struggles have grabbed the most attention, 2017 Most Valuable Oriole Jonathan Schoop has experienced quite a regression this season as well. Schoop is in the middle of an awful run, going 2-for-32 (.063) with one extra-base hit over his past eight games. That has sent his season totals spiraling to .209/.246/.347.

Orioles lineup

1B Corban Joseph

CF Adam Jones

SS Manny Machado

3B Danny Valencia

LF Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Pedro Alvarez

C Chance Sisco

Marlins lineup

1B Derek Dietrich

RF Brian Anderson

C J.T. Realmuto

DH Justin Bour

2B Starlin Castro

SS JT Riddle

CF Lewis Brinson

3B Miguel Rojas

LF JB Shuck

