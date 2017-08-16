Ubaldo Jiménez struggles, Orioles leave go-ahead run on base in 7-6 loss to Mariners

The key to Ubaldo Jiménez’s second-half turnaround had been his ability to harness his command, but on Wednesday afternoon, the Orioles right-hander’s control escaped him in an untimely manner in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field as Jimenez lasted just 4 1/3 innings and the team’s ninth-inning comeback fell just short.

The Orioles returned from the West Coast with a disappointing 4-6 record on their 10-day, 10-game trip through Anaheim, Oakland and Seattle, dropping two of three on their last stop in the Pacific Northwest.

They are now 59-62, back at three games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 4.

Jiménez, who had a 2.63 ERA over his previous four starts, couldn’t hold two early leads and was chased from the game in a three-run fifth inning.

His outing marked the second straight game that an Orioles starting pitcher failed to get through five innings. Left-hander Wade Miley lasted just 4 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Mariners (61-61).

Jiménez was carrying some of his best stuff of the season last Friday in Oakland, finishing with a season-high 11 strikeouts, but he struggled with his command in the middle innings Wednesday.

“His breaking ball was elevated a lot today,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It wasn’t like they hit a lot of balls hard off him. ... Probably deserved a better fate. He’s been pitching so well for us. … We had some opportunities. Ubaldo’s been pitching so well for us. Today was a little bit of a struggle.”

With the game tied at 1, Jiménez opened the fourth by hitting Nelson Cruz with a full-count pitch, then left a full-count sinker over the plate to Yonder Alonso that the recently acquired All-Star first baseman sent deep into the right-field stands for his 23rd homer of the season. That gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead

The Orioles rebounded with three runs in the top of the fifth, but Jiménez gave them all back in the bottom of the inning as five of the first six batters that frame reached base on four singles and a hit batter. Both of Jiménez’s hit batters scored.

After allowing a leadoff single to Jean Segura to open the fifth, Jimenez hit Guillermo Heredia with a full-count sinker that tailed in. Robinson Cano then singled home Segura and two batters later, Alonso plated another run on a seeing-eye single that had a hit probability of just eight percent. Former Orioles Danny Valencia followed with another single, chasing Jimenez from the game.

“Especially in the last inning,” Jimenez said when asked how the hit batters hurt him. “I had him with two strikes and we were trying to go inside and the sinker just kept going. Of course it chances everything because then I have to face Cano with two runners on base instead of one out or maybe getting a double-play before facing Cano. It changes everything.”

Said Showalter: “Take those two hit-by-pitches away and it’s a different look.”

Jiménez was charged with six runs on 11 base runners (eight hits, one walk and two hit batters), his worst outing since allowing six runs in each of his first two starts out of the break on July 16 against the Chicago Cubs and July 21 against the Houston Astros.

“You know, you get the home run from Alonso, the other hits were just kind of bloopies,” catcher Caleb Joseph said. “You’ve got to find a way to somehow make a play or something when those kind of innings are happening. Sometimes a good defensive play can really shift the momentum there. It’s one thing if they’re just rockets being hit all over the place. He was doing pretty good early on, and just that one inning kind of got to him.”

Left-hander Richard Bleier, who induced a much-needed 5-4-3 double-play ball to get out of the fifth, yielded a solo homer to Leonys Martin to start the Mariners sixth.

The Orioles put the tying run on third base with two outs in the ninth, thanks to Mariners closer Edwin Díaz, who walked three batters and hit two in the inning.

Showalter said he stuck with Jimenez longer because he didn’t want to bring in the left-handed Bleier to face Valencia, who mashes lefties.

“You’re also doing Valencia a heck of a favor to bring in a left-hander,” Showalter said. "I thought the home run to [Martin] hurt us. Richard’s been pitching so well for us, that’s a guy he usually gets out. But some of it is how hard are they hitting him and all that type of stuff, but some of it’s also the matchups it creates behind it.”

Díaz walked the first three batters he faced, but Martin made a sliding catch on Manny Machado’s drive into right-center field to save at least a run, holding Machado to a sacrifice fly on the play.

But Díaz then hit Trey Mancini on the forearm to load the bases again and plunked Mark Trumbo on the hand to score another run, pulling the Orioles within 7-6.

That momentum quickly ended when left-hander Marc Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis on three pitches with the bases loaded, getting him to swing through two sinkers on the inside half of the plate before Davis watched a third over the middle of the plate to end the game.