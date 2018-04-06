Orioles' Manny Machado homers in first two at-bats Friday against Yankees

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, for all his assurances about his mental state coming to New York and switching positions and his outlook on free agency, was missing one key factor thus far in 2018 — a star turn like he had Friday.

Machado homered in his first two at-bats off New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia, giving the Orioles 1-0 and 2-1 leads, respectively, at least for one night changing the course of a season that was growing to resemble the grind that was his 2017.

The 25-year-old free-agent-to-be got to stand in the on-deck circle and watch leadoff man Trey Mancini see seven pitches from Sabathia before Machado got in himself, spit on a fastball way outside, then stay back on a 78 mph slider and launch it into the second deck in left field.

By the time he came to the plate again, the Yankees had scratched a run back in a shaky first inning from Orioles starter Kevin Gausman. In the third, Sabathia got ahead 1-2, but left an 89 mph fastball high and over the plate. Machado hit it into the Orioles bullpen in left-center field.

The two home runs sparked what had been a dour start to the season for Machado. He entered the day batting .222 (6-for-27) with his only extra-base hit coming in the first inning on Opening Day. He hadn't driven in a run, and only scored once for an Orioles offense that was averaging 2.7 runs per game.

On Thursday he faced the New York media, declaring a mild indifference toward the trade talks that defined his offseason and the speculation that he could join the Yankees in free agency. That was before a game when he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, albeit in an Orioles win.

Facing Sabathia proved to be the perfect antidote for his struggles. Machado owned a career .316/.361/.579 batting line against Sabathia entering Friday, with three home runs to go with six doubles. His last multihomer game came on Sept. 5 — a Sabathia start — and three of his 15 career games with more than one home run came against New York.

The day brought the kind of hard contact that Machado had been lacking this season. The two home runs had a higher exit velocity — 110.5 mph on the first, 108 mph on the second — than any of his hits since that Opening Day double, according to Statcast.

Chris Davis hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning before Sabathia was lifted ahead of the fifth with right hip soreness. So Machado faced reliever Tommy Kahnle in his third at-bat and worked a walk.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli