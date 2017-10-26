Third baseman Manny Machado the Orioles' sole finalist for Gold Glove award

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is the club's lone finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, putting him in contention for his third award since 2013.

Machado, who is an American League finalist alongside Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Indians, continued to make his signature highlight-worthy plays at the hot corner this past season, even if his defense wasn't as highly rated by analytics as previous seasons.

According to FanGraphs, among AL third basemen who played at least 700 innings he ranked fourth with six defensive runs saved and sixth with a 4.9 UZR/150, which credits or debits fielders for the value of a batted ball in their area based on whether they make a play on it.

Oakland Athletics rookie Matt Chapman and Todd Frazier, who split the season between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, both rated in the top three in both categories but were not nominated.

Machado won his first Gold Glove in 2013, and followed that up with another in 2015, when he was also voted the Platinum Glove winner for the game's best fielder.

Last year, first baseman Chris Davis was a finalist along with Machado, though neither won. This year, Davis' defense took a step backward.

The only other likely candidate this year seemed to be second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who had his best defensive season since 2014 by most measurements but was left outside the top three. The AL finalists at second base are Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers, Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins and Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 7.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli