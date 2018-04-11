Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini hit by 95-mph fastball in hand, remains in game; X-rays negative

The Orioles received a scare Wednesday night when left fielder Trey Mancini was hit in the right hand while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Mancini remained in the game, finished that at-bat with an opposite-field single and completed his next at-bat in the bottom of the eighth, but was replaced in the top of the ninth on defense.

He received precautionary X-rays after the game that revealed no broken bones.

“That's step one of the levels of X-rays, as we've learned over the years,” manager Buck Showalter said. “At first, I thought hamate [bone]. I didn't know the ball had hit him until I got up there, and he was kicking himself, saying 'That's what I deserve for swinging at that pitch.' ”

Facing Toronto right-hander John Axford, Mancini swung at a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball that was riding in, fouling it off his top hand, which was still holding the bat.

“His ball runs a lot and for some reason I decided to swing at that pitch and I learned the hard way that I shouldn’t have done that,” Mancini said. “Yeah, it hit my hand when I swung. My middle finger actually in particular. Everything’s OK, though.

Mancini, who said was there were no additional tests planned, said his middle finger took the brunt of the pitch.

“There’s [still] a little pain for sure, but again, thankful we have an off-day tomorrow and I think after that I’ll be good to go,” he said. “It’s possible that it swells, but if it’s not broken, then it’s definitely something I can play through.”

After he was hit, Mancini hunched over in pain holding his hand before he was evaluated by Orioles head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, who had a lengthy discussion with Mancini before he remained in the game.

Mancini then singled through the hole between first and second base, but was shaking his hand and squeezing it into a fist while on the basepaths.

Before going out to left field in the top of the seventh inning, Mancini tested his hand with a few throws with second baseman Jonathan Schoop in front of the Orioles dugout for make sure he could grip and throw the ball.

“Yeah, a little [scary],” Mancini said. “You never really have a good gauge when you’re up there because you have some adrenaline going and yeah, you want to finish the at-bat and all that. But yeah, after a couple innings, that all kind of wears off and it starts to hurt a little bit. I was more concerned about throwing from the outfield. Yeah, that’s the finger I used most when I throw the ball. Yeah, that was a concern, but no, it felt decent at least. I felt like I could have played.”

Mancini played in all but 15 games in his rookie season last year — including starting 113 of the team’s final 115 games — despite not becoming the team’s everyday left fielder until late April.

He made his seventh straight start in the leadoff position Wednesday, giving Showalter a solution at the top spot in the batting order.

After his sixth-inning single, Mancini was 10-for-30 in the leadoff spot, but has also been on the wrong side of several defensive plays that robbed him of base hits.

Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard