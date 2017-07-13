Orioles' Trey Mancini looks to extend his rookie roll by continuing to learn and adapt

It was just more than three months ago when rookie Trey Mancini forced his way onto the Orioles’ Opening Day roster. It might seem as if it’s been longer than that, because over the first half of the season, Mancini has exceeded all expectations placed on him for his first full year in the major leagues.

Mancini wasn’t supposed to have such sudden success, and his steady first half certainly wasn’t expected to be one of the few sparkling moments of what’s been an extremely disappointing season.

He opened the year playing only against left-handed pitching, but as he kept hitting — and showed his ability to play left field in his first time there as a pro — his playing time became more regular.

Mancini goes into the second half having been one of the Orioles’ most productive all-around players. His 14 homers are tied for third most on the club, and his .312/.354./538 hitting line makes him one of the team’s most patient batters.

For the most part, he’s avoided the deep slump most rookies endure. And heading into the second half, the Orioles believe Mancini will be able to continue to succeed, even though the scouting report on him grows larger by the day.

“I’m happy about how I’ve approached my at-bats, and I look back at both the times that I’ve personally gone through a bit of a slump at the plate and I’ve broken out of it both times after having long conversations with [coaches] , whether it’s [assistant hitting coach] Howie [Clark] or Cooly [hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh]. It’s a long season, 162 games, so you’re going to have some bad stretches.”

Manager Buck Showalter noted that he believes Mancini will be able to work through difficult stretches because he has strong intangible qualities. He had never played the outfield, but embraced it and pretty much won a place on the team because of the promise he showed there. When starter Chris Davis went down with an oblique injury, Mancini moved back to his original position at first base, and his play there has been a mixed bag. Mancini will go back to the outfield when Davis returns from the disabled list before Friday night’s game

“Trey’s been good, especially when you think about him playing a new position, or new positions, and it’s probably going to change for him again after the All-Star break,” Showalter said. “So now, he’s handled everything that’s been thrown at him. The biggest challenge has been major league pitching, and I’m really happy with him. He cares. And you see certain guys and you wonder if they get comfortable and they get established whether that will go away, but I don’t think you feel that way about Trey. He’s going to grind everything. He cares.”

Mancini said he’ll use the assets — namely the coaches — around him during lean times.

“At every level you have that, but you just have more at the major league level and it’s put on a higher pedestal here,” Mancini said. “So [it’s not that] you don’t want to get everything right in the minors, but especially up here you want to do everything you can to help your team win. And I’ve been doing that, reaching out to people, seeing their opinions, even if you disagree, having a debate about something, that’s very important.”

Two weeks ago, Mancini was hitless in four straight games — the longest drought he’s had this season — but he realized he was getting into his own head. He knew opposing pitchers would throw him breaking balls, so much so that he began sitting on breaking balls and found himself not even looking for fastballs.

“Throughout that whole thing I was kind of caught in between. I was sitting off-speed, but I was still really flying open and the fastballs were beating me, so, yeah, I got that and I tried to stay relaxed, wait for a fastball and stay through the ball and get back to right-center because I had kind of gotten away from that, I think,” Mancini said. “They had thrown me so much off-speed, even the series in Tampa, that I think I kind of let that get in my head a little bit because, by and large, it was just the off-speed. I just knew they were going to hammer me with sliders, so, yeah, that’s pretty much what happened. I kind of got in my head a little bit.”

Since figuring that out, Mancini is hitting .379 over his past seven games going into the All-Star break, which started Monday.

In the last week of the first half, Mancini had a pair of muffs defensively at first, including a missed a tag of a runner returning to first base. On Thursday, Mancini tried to start a 3-6-1 double play but was surprised by how quickly Minnesota Twins speedster Byron Buxton ran from first to second and the Orioles failed to record an out, setting the tone for Minnesota to score six runs that inning.

“You find out, too, that you have to be careful about giving him too much,” Showalter said. “There’s a way to do things and that’s why a lot of people who have been down in the locker rooms and clubhouses and dugouts and on the field that there’s a way to approach guys. Everybody is different. He makes a couple where-to-throw-the-ball mistakes, you don’t walk up to him in the dugout right after. He knows exactly what happened. You wait a day or so, see him during batting practice and then say, ‘Hey, walk me through your thinking there.’ He’s got a thing where he’s trying to play where we want him to play, but the runner up here will block your eyesight on purpose.”

Two days later, Mancini sat in the clubhouse before a game and took tips from infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

“It’s all about staving off slumps more than anything, breaking out of it, realizing what you’re doing wrong when you are both defensively and offensively,” Mancini said. “I was just talking to Bobby for 45 minutes here about defense. I do the same thing hitting. You have so many resources around and so many people who are willing and able to help you. So it’s realizing that baseball is a game much bigger than yourself and you’re going to need help all the time and that guidance. I think that’s the most important thing I’ve learned here.