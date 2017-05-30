Orioles' Chris Tillman allows three home runs, doesn't make it out of the third inning

Even before a shoulder injury that has limited him in the past two seasons changed Chris Tillman, perhaps permanently, it was always in the Orioles' best interest to wait out a rough first inning or two and let him find his fastball.

Often enough, he'd overcome whatever damage was inflicted early and settle in for the kind of competitive start that made him the team's top starter through all of their recent run as a contender. He even did it last week.

Tuesday was not one of those nights. The Orioles bullpen was up in the third inning, and Tillman was pulled shortly thereafter, leaving having allowed five runs — three on solo home runs — while recording eight outs in an eventual 8-3 loss. He never found his fastball, and it's hard to pitch without one.

Tillman's third pitch of the game was a fastball that leadoff hitter Brett Gardner hit just over the right-field scoreboard for an early 1-0 lead, the first homer Tillman allowed this season. Matt Holliday hit another homer on a slider over the plate two batters later, and it never really got better from there.

Tillman got through the first inning with no further damage, but a double by shortstop Didi Gregorius to open the second inning turned into the Yankees' third run when Aaron Hicks singled him home.

Holliday opened the third inning with another home run, and shortly thereafter, long reliever Logan Verrett started warming up. MLB's Statcast readings categorized the pitch from Tillman an 87 mph two-seam fastball.

If true, Tillman's fastball came in slow enough that a right-handed batter stayed back on it out of his hand and still pulled it down the left-field line for a home run. If it proved a breaking ball, it was a miss over the middle of the plate.

That it's up for debate portends something a bit harder to fathom either way. Tillman's fastball was never overpowering, but it was effective because of the deception in his delivery, and because he could locate it. Neither was true Tuesday.

His four-seam fastball, which he threw 13 times out of his 59 pitches, maxed out at 92.8 mph but averaged 90.7, according to Statcast readings from Baseball Savant. But just three were in the strike zone, and many missed arm-side, indicative of a pitcher searching for his mechanics.

As for the two-seamer, even allowing for some misclassification with the slider, it was up in the zone and hit well. It's represented a trend all year as he deals with a fastball that's 2 mph slower than in years past.

Tillman's four-seam and two-seam fastball yielded 14 of the 25 hits he allowed this year, accounting for 56 percent of them, though just 44 percent of his pitches have been fastballs. He's had to rely on the guile that comes with being a 29-year-old pitcher with nearly six full seasons of major league experience to get through, not to mention the slider he added last year to complement his changeup and curveball.

It's been enough to prevent nights like Tuesday from biting him to this point. In his debut May 7, he didn't allow an earned run in five innings. He made it 41/3 innings and allowed three runs May 13 in Kansas City before posting a quality start with six innings and three earned runs allowed May 19.

Tuesday's fate, however, almost happened when he didn't have his fastball command early in last Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards. The visitors scored all four of their runs in the first two innings before Tillman settled in and kept them off the board for his final three innings.

There was no such settling Tuesday. Showalter has been Tillman's manager for long enough to know when to let him figure it out and when not to. He had Logan Verrett ready in that third inning by the time Tillman allowed a single to right fielder Aaron Judge, issued a two-out walk to Hicks, and watched Judge score on a single by third baseman Chase Headley.

Tillman kicked the mound in frustration when he saw Showalter bounce out of the dugout.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli