Suddenly, runs become elusive as Orioles lose second straight to Angels, 5-1

The Orioles’ offense arrived in Southern California surging, riding a second-half upswing that — combined with more steady starting pitching — had brought the club right back into the playoff mix.

Their win Monday in their series opener at Angel Stadium was one of their most uplifting of the season, starting off their 10-day, 10-game West Coast road trip with superstar slugger Manny Machado hitting his fifth career grand slam for the game-winner.

But over a 24-hour span that followed, the Orioles quickly lost their offensive mojo, scoring just three runs in a pair of losses — including Wednesday afternoon’s 5-1 setback in Anaheim — that sent them to another road series loss, extending their woes away from Camden Yards.

The Orioles’ offensive revival was sparked by the return of Machado, as well as All-Star Jonathan Schoop settling into the No. 3 hole in the batting order, the continued Midas-touched rookie season of Trey Mancini and the spark provided by the deadline acquisition of new shortstop Tim Beckham.

But over the past two days, most of that has disappeared. Two of the Orioles’ three runs came on solo homers by their catchers. Welington Castillo provided the team’s only run Wednesday with his 12th homer of the season, and Caleb Joseph’s eighth-inning homer on Tuesday night proved to be little more than stat-padding fodder.

On Wednesday, the Orioles had just four hits on the afternoon, held to two hits over five innings by Angels starter Troy Scribner. And to make matters worse, team’s one through six hitters — Adam Jones, Machado, Schoop, Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Mancini combined for a paltry 1-for-22 on the day.

“The offense was doing well, but sometimes you have to tip the cap, too,” said Schoop, whose sixth-inning single was the top six’s only hit of the afternoon. “The pitcher was in the strike zone. He was throwing strikes and he made pitches when he needed to. He shut us down today and we’ll forget about it and learn from it and try to go tomorrow and try to get some wins.”

First baseman Chris Davis saw his season average drop to .212 after an 0-for-4 day Wednesday, the lowest it’s been since the first game of the season. He’s just 2-for-25 over his past seven games and is hitting .176 since returning from the disabled list for an oblique strain right after the All-Star break.

The addition of designated hitter Mark Trumbo, who made his first start since July 29 after going on the 10-day DL with a rib-cage strain, should have helped. But Trumbo went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first game back Wednesday, and was slumping before going on the DL, seeing his batting average drop 20 points in 13 games. He hit just .111/.158/.241 over that stretch, going 6-for-54 with just two homers.

And when you’re top two middle-of-the-order power bats aren’t in sync — especially when you’re built like the Orioles are — it forces risks elsewhere, like when pinch runner Craig Gentry tried to score from first base to tie the game on Schoop’s single in the sixth, a move that teetered between reckless and necessary given the Orioles’ inability to score runs the past two games.

“It is pretty obvious that we’re searching for runs there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “You got an opportunity there, so you take a pop at it. That probably figures into his thinking. Bobby’s as good as there is. You know with Trum, he is just coming back, there is some unknown there. Hopefully he and Chris get it going pretty soon.”

When Trumbo was out, the Orioles tinkered with putting Mancini in the cleanup spot and slotting Davis to fifth, and Mancini is a .294/.368/.353 hitter hitting fourth this season. The hot-hitting Beckham — who is still hitting .514 in his nine games with the Orioles after a his sixth multi-hit game Wednesday — also climbed the batting order but now the lineup has returned to its most conventional form.

The result is missed opportunities as each game starts to carry more meaning in the bunched up wild-card race. Both of the last two games were winnable — and the Orioles received good enough starting pitching to succeed — but after dropping two of three on the first leg of their West Coast swing, they fell to 21/2 games out of the second wild-card spot, as they move on to Oakland and Seattle, where they were a combined 1-7 last season.

“Those are the bounces, because you want to go out there and you want to win,” Schoop said. “But we felt like today we didn’t hit much, but you have to give [the other team] credit sometimes too. Their pitcher threw good, but we’re going to forget about today and go to Oakland with the mindset that we’re going to win there and play the best that we can. … Just let it go and learn from it and go tomorrow harder.”

The momentum shifted quickly Wednesday. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the inning, the Orioles had the leadoff man on base after outfielder Joey Rickard was hit in the helmet by an 89 mph fastball and had to leave the game. The next two hitters — Adam Jones and Machado — couldn’t move Gentry, who then failed to score from first on Schoop’s single, nailed by a pinpoint relay throw from Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Unable to tie the score, two batters into the bottom of the inning, after Kole Calhoun led off the inning with a single, Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed a first-pitch two-run homer to first baseman C.J. Cron, putting the Angels up 4-1. The Angels added another run on Kaleb Cowart’s bases-loaded walk from Orioles closer Zach Britton in the eighth.