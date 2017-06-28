Fan who threw beer can at Orioles' Kim gets conditional discharge, is banned from games for a year

The fan convicted of throwing a beer can at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during last year’s American League wild-card game was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months of probation and will be banned from all major league baseball games for a year, during which time he can’t be within 500 meters of the Rogers Centre.

Ken Pagan, who pleaded guilty to criminal mischief last month, was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, half of which he has already served, according to the Toronto Star.

A beer can thrown from the left-field stands in October’s wild-card game barely missed Kim as he made a catch near the left-field fence in the Orioles’ extra-inning season-ending loss in Toronto. The international scope of the event brought player safety into question and raised questions about how to penalize fans who put players in danger.

Kim said before Wednesday night’s game that he received an apology letter from Pagan and has accepted his apology.

“Yes, I got the letter and I read it and I definitely accept his apology,” Kim said through interpreter Derrick Chung. “People make mistakes, so I’m sure it’s not going to happen again. I appreciate it.”

Since the incident, Pagan has lost his job as a news copy editor, experiences ridicule in his daily life and is now working part-time as a janitor and delivering pizzas, which went into the judge’s ruling to grant Pagan probation.

“Just the fact that he got punished for what he did, I think that was enough,” Kim said. “I think I am sure that will make people think twice before doing something like that again.”

After Pagan pleaded guilty to the charge last month, Kim said he was pleased with the quick way the Blue Jays and Toronto police dealt with the matter. Cameras identified Pagan as the thrower, and he turned himself in quickly.

“They took a very quick action on this matter,” Kim said. “I just felt like it was not something I will have to worry about.”

