Orioles beat Marlins, 10-4, to end 9-game slide, earn first home win since Mother's Day

The 10 runs the Orioles scored Sunday afternoon were more than they scored in the first five games of this week’s homestand combined, which might be all you need to know about where the Orioles offense is right now.

One big outburst won’t cure this team’s offensive problems, but the 10-4 win over the Miami Marlins was enough to end the team’s season-long nine-game losing streak in front of an announced Father’s Day crowd of 21,421.

The 10 runs and 14 hits Sunday were the Orioles’ most in more than a month, since a 19-hit outburst in their 17-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of a Mother’s Day doubleheader on May 13. That game was also the Orioles’ last home win before Sunday, which ending an 11-game losing streak at Camden Yards.

After playing ugly baseball for the first five games of this week’s homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Miami — shut out twice and outscored 20-9 — the Orioles put together their most complete game of the homestand.

In avoiding a three-game sweep Sunday, the Orioles (20-50) finally put some crooked letters on an Oriole Park scoreboard that had shown nothing but zeros and occasional ones.

Six of the Orioles’ 14 hits were for extra bases, which have been hard to come by in recent weeks.

Third baseman Jace Peterson — who entered the day hitting just .172, the lowest in a Sunday lineup filled with underwhelming batting averages — matched his career high with four RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Marlins reliever Merandy González, his first in 36 games with the Orioles, and a two-run double in the second that got the offense going.

Mark Trumbo had a three-hit day, including his fourth homer of the season — an opposite-field solo shot over the right-field scoreboard in the seventh — to go with a two-out RBI double in the third off Marlins starter Trevor Richards.

In that same inning, Trey Mancini ended an 0-for-21 stretch with runners in scoring position with an RBI single up the middle.

All four runs off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy came off a pair of Justin Bour homers. Bour hit a solo blast in the fourth and a three-run shot in the sixth.

Despite taking an 8-1 lead, the Orioles faced the tying run at the plate three times in the seventh inning.

After Bour’s second homer off Bundy cut the lead to 8-4, Miguel Castro loaded the bases to open the seventh, allowing consecutive singles and a walk. Michael Givens retired the next two batters — striking out Brian Anderson and inducing a flyout from J.T. Realmuto that was too shallow to score a run.

Rookie left-hander Tanner Scott then entered to face Bour for a lefty-vs.-lefty matchup, and after Bour fouled off a 97-mph fastball, Scott caught him looking at an 89-mph slider to get out of the inning.

