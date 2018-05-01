Despite slow start, Orioles not yet willing to entertain trade talk for Manny Machado

The season-ending injury to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager immediately fueled speculation that Orioles shortstop Manny Machado would be a likely target to replace him. But the Orioles don’t appear willing to talk trade quite yet.

Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said Tuesday that the team isn’t ready to move parts when asked about the club’s willingness to engage in trade talks regarding Machado.

“We’re still evaluating our club for 2018,” Duquette said by phone. “Basically, we still need to figure out where we’re going to be, so I think we need a little bit more time to do that.”

The Orioles open their three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with an 8-20 record, second worst in the American League. They are already 13 games back of AL East-leading Boston and 8½ games out of the second AL wild-card spot.

Machado, who is eligible for free agency at the end of this season, is off to the best start of his career. Going into Tuesday, he led the AL in batting average (.361), and total bases (73) while ranking in the top six in wins above replacement (1.9, fourth), hits (39, second), homers (9, fourth), RBIs (22, sixth), on-base percentage (.448, fourth), slugging percentage (.676, fourth) and OPS (1.124, third).

Duquette said that, in his eyes, he’d like to wait until Memorial Day before considering selling off pieces.

“I think it’s important to find out where our ballclub is going this year,” Duquette said. “I think the benchmark is Memorial Day. I think that’s the first benchmark, about 60 days [into the season], to see how your ballclub is doing and see where you might want to go.”

The Dodgers, who came one win away from a World Series title last season, have also underachieved. As Seager became their latest player to go on the disabled list, Los Angeles entered Tuesday four games under .500 at 12-16 and already trailing the National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks by eight games.

While the Dodgers’ immediate need is for a shortstop – and knowing that there’s few potentially available players at that position with a higher impact than Machado — fuels the interest in Machado, it doesn’t necessaril impact his market value if the Orioles aren’t yet willing to talk trade.

The Dodgers were one of several teams that engaged the Orioles in trade discussions for Machado during the offseason, but a deal never came together, and the Dodgers weren’t ever considered among the front runners for Machado.

Machado’s start would seem to help his value if the Orioles are willing to discuss a trade, but there could be more serious suitors – and a spike in market value – closer to the nonwaiver trade deadline when the playoff picture becomes more clear.

Any discussion with the Dodgers regarding Machado would seem to start with Los Angeles’ top pitching prospect, Walker Buehler, who has already been a major league contributor this season. The Dodgers parting with their top pitching prospect for a five-month rental – even a talent like Machado — would appear unlikely.

But the reason Machado was quickly mentioned as a potential fit is because he’s the only All-Star-caliber shortstop that could be made available sooner than later. Machado is the only player who would replace Seager’s contributions.

That’s not to say something couldn’t come together quickly after Memorial Day if the Orioles remain in the AL East cellar. The Dodgers appear willing to, at least for now, fill Seager’s spot internally by moving Chris Taylor to shortstop. And after Memorial Day, the Orioles front office might be more willing to talk trade.

Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.

CAPTION Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina on the season-ending injury to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and the speculation that Orioles Manny Machado could be a potential fit. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina on the season-ending injury to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and the speculation that Orioles Manny Machado could be a potential fit. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION April 29, 2018 - The Orioles beat the Tigers, 5-3. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) April 29, 2018 - The Orioles beat the Tigers, 5-3. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard