Protective netting being extended at some major league ballparks, but no word yet about Camden Yards

Change doesn’t often occur quickly in baseball, and that’s because it’s a game steeped in its tradition, sometimes to a fault. Though the topic of possibly expanding safety netting at major league ballparks to protect fans from foul balls and bats has several times moved to the forefront — as it did after a 5-year-old girl was hit by a 105-mph foul ball Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium — the discussion has not resulted in creating standards across all ballparks for fan safety.

Some have seen the ultimate damage a foul ball can do firsthand, such as Orioles relief pitcher Darren O’Day, who was with Double-A Arkansas when he witnessed the on-field death of Mike Coolbaugh, a former major league third baseman who was hit in the head by a foul ball and killed while coaching first base for Tulsa 10 years ago.

After the death of Coolbaugh — who was the brother of current Orioles hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh — every first- and third-base coach at the minor and major league level must now wear a helmet.

“In my time in the league, I’ve seen people pass away at baseball games,” O’Day said. “It affects the players. Sometimes it takes something like that, something big, to effect change. [Scott] Coolbaugh’s brother passing away from a line drive on the field finally got guys wearing helmets and being a little more aware.”

Seeing what happened at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, including the distressed faces of players from both teams — including Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, who hit the ball into the stands — was enough for O’Day to campaign for increased netting.

Since the incident, six teams — the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners — indicated plans to extend netting by next Opening Day. Those teams join 10 others that have already extended netting beyond the dugouts.

“I see that as continuation of a process that’s really good for the game over the long haul,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday in San Diego.

The Orioles are not in that group. The club has said nothing about the additional fan protection at Camden Yards, where the net behind home plate stretches to the near side of the camera pits attached to each dugout.

Calls and emails last week seeking comments from high-ranking members of the organization about whether the club is considering additional netting went unreturned.

“That type of accident is upsetting for all of us that work in the game,” Manfred said Thursday about last week’s incident. “You saw it in the players on the field and believe me, believe me, equally upsetting for people who work in front offices around the league. Safety in our ballparks has been a constant agenda item for us for the last couple of years.”

Major League Baseball has struggled to enact a universal policy when it comes to protective netting, leaving the decision in the hands of the clubs themselves, mostly because ballparks have different dimensions and distances from home plate to the stands.

Scott Coolbaugh politely declined to be interviewed for his story, but his brother’s widow, Mandy, has been a longtime advocate for increased netting since her husband’s death a decade ago.

Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun Fans near the edge of the netting watch a game at Camden Yards. Fans near the edge of the netting watch a game at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Before her husband’s death, Mandy Coolbaugh said he often feared someone would get seriously injured or killed by a foul ball. She said he would often track her when she walked into the ballpark with the couple’s two young sons until she took her seat behind the netting, and that one time he was angry with her for meeting a friend who had seats behind the third-base dugout, fearing for her safety.

“That night I got an earful,” she said. “I told him that I just ran down for a second and he looked at me and said, ‘All it takes is a second for you to get hit.’ He was right. I never made that mistake again. He was fearful of that. I remember him saying a lot, ‘People get hit left and right and they don’t realize they can’t see the stadium. They think they’re not going to get hit. And it’s going to take someone being killed before things will get changed,’ and that saddened him.

“Obviously, with the coaches’ helmets, it took someone being killed before something was changed,” Mandy Coolbaugh added.

In the most recently negotiated collective bargaining agreement, the Major League Baseball Players Association campaigned for more protective netting and higher railings at major league parks, but it was not included in the new CBA.

Jed Kirschbaum / Baltimore Sun Aaron Anderson measures netting behind home plate on April 5, 2010. Aaron Anderson measures netting behind home plate on April 5, 2010. (Jed Kirschbaum / Baltimore Sun)

“Personally, I hope they’d extend the nets,” said O’Day, the team’s player union representative. “I’d hope every stadium does. With all the technology we have now, there’s got to be a way to make these nets fan-friendly, too.”

According to a 2014 Bloomberg study, 1,750 fans a year suffer some degree of injury from balls hit into the stands at major league games.

After the 2015 season, MLB issued recommendations to extend netting behind home plate at all major league parks to at least the near side of the dugouts and within 70 feet of home plate.

At that time, the Orioles did nothing to extend their netting behind home plate because they were technically within the recommendations because netting reached to the near edge of the photo pits, which are considered part of the dugout. The netting at the Orioles’ Sarasota spring training home at Ed Smith Stadium was also deemed compliant.

There are few ballparks more steeped in tradition than Camden Yards — which this season is celebrating its 25th anniversary. In an effort to maintain its presence as one of the crown jewels of retro parks, the park has undergone few changes.