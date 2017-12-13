If Orioles move on from Manny Machado, they can't miss on trade

The truest Orioles fans have been bracing for this moment for years, the possibility of watching the franchise’s best homegrown talent in a generation don another team’s uniform. The same vibrant fan base that was revived by third baseman Manny Machado’s youthful exuberance knew that more than likely he’d be playing his prime years for another team.

It’s the reality the Orioles face now — in some ways because they spent several years leading up to this moment kicking the can down the road on Machado’s future — and now the talk of baseball’s winter meetings centers on whether they will deal Machado this offseason one year before he’s eligible to hit the free-agent market and reap what could be a record financial commitment at the ripe age of 26.

The Orioles’ marriage with Manny Machado reached a point of no return Tuesday when executive vice president Dan Duquette publicly acknowledged that the team has entertained dialogue regarding dealing Machado. The relationship between a player and his team is never quite the same after the team openly concedes that it is considering trading him.

It was clear Machado would draw interest at the winter meetings, and it was known that Duquette would listen to get a sense of the market. But Duquette’s stance has changed dramatically over the past 48 hours.

Machado is a rare talent. His all-around game can turn a middling team into a contender and put a contender over the top, even if his suitors are getting him for just one year. Orioles fans know that. Once Machado joined the Orioles, they became a different team.

From what I’ve seen, Orioles fans are split on trading Machado. Some fans say it’s time and that Machado is destined to play elsewhere so the club might as well get something more than a compensation pick for him. Others say it’s beyond time, that the Orioles’ attempt to contend at the trade deadline was done out of false hope, and moving Machado then would have earned a better haul.

But if they can agree on one thing, it’s the lingering frustration of watching this franchise let players turn their back on Baltimore. The sting of seeing ace Mike Mussina, perhaps the best homegrown Orioles player before Machado, leave town for riches in New York still stings, as does being shunned by Anne Arundel County sluggerMark Teixeira years later.

Baltimore is used to it, so how can fans who suffered through 14 straight years of losing — even the staunchest “Trust in Dan and Buck” supporters — not feel sick to their stomach at the notion of trading Machado. Even more gutting is that Machado is likely to leave Baltimore — whether it’s this week or next October — without the Orioles truly making a fair attempt at keeping him.

The Orioles haven’t engaged extension talks with Machado in three years, last attempting them when Machado was returning from the second of his two knee reconstructions in 2014. They’ve had little more than a fleeting conversation since.

In part because of that — and because there stands to be potentially so much turnover throughout the organization in the next year, from the front office to the manager’s office to the clubhouse — if the Orioles trade Machado, it’s a deal they can’t mess up.

Duquette has some feathers in his cap. His deal with the Seattle Mariners for Mark Trumbo two offseasons ago was a steal. And we know that he’s dealt away some promising young arms in the process, though who knows whether those pitchers would have succeeded in Baltimore or just flourished in a different atmosphere. His deal for reliever Andrew Miller, which sent left-handed prospect Eduardo RodrÍguez to the division-rival Boston Red Sox, had to be done as the final piece needed to anchor a deep playoff run in 2014.

Now, the Orioles must weigh their options. The Philadelphia Phillies are an interesting fit because they have a deep connection to Machado. Phillies president Andy MacPhail and player development director Joe Jordan were the ones who drafted Machado for the Orioles back in 2010, so they know him well, as does a front office deep in Orioles ties. As a team in the latter stages of a rebuild, they have plenty of resources, lots of young talent and one of the deepest farm systems in the game.

After losing out on National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals are still seeking to trade for an impact bat and have a rich crop of young pitching that makes them another ideal fit.

As for the Yankees, who have been mentioned as suitors for Machado, unless they’re willing to dangle top prospect Gleyber Torres — which is unlikely for a rental — the Orioles can’t afford the detrimental public relations damage that would come locally from trading Machado to New York.

Make no mistake, the Yankees might be the best match, but manager partner Peter G. Angelos wouldn’t likely approve a trade to the Bronx, and a deal with the division rival would prompt an uproar in Baltimore. If he lands there in free agency, so be it, but the Orioles can’t be the ones sending him there.

It won’t be easy to land the haul necessary to make a Machado move worth it because he’s a one-year rental, and Machado’s representatives have little to gain from entertaining the notion of giving a potential trade partner the opportunity to sign Machado to a long-term extension when the focus has long been on headlining next year’s free-agent market.

While moving Machado might be necessary to inject more young talent into the Orioles organization for years to come with the club potentially losing so much talent a year from now, they can’t afford to be hasty in making the trade because the wrong deal could set the Orioles back for years. And no Orioles fan wants to go through that again.

