Orioles' Manny Machado leads AL shortstops in first All-Star voting update

The Orioles’ Manny Machado holds a substantial lead in American League All-Star voting at shortstop in the first results released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.
Machado has a 321,887-211,756 advantage in votes over the Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor. No other Orioles are among the leaders at their positions.
The All-Star Game will be played July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington.
Last year’s starting shortstop for the AL, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, is in fourth place with 206,707 votes, trailing Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees, who has 208,583 votes.
Other leaders by position:
C: Gary Sánchez, Yankees, 336,280
1B: José Abreu, White Sox, 267,812
2B: José Altuve, Astros, 701,236
3B: José Ramírez, Indians, 443,234
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 748,872
OF: Mike Trout, Angels, 639,822
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees, 541,983
DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 513,415
The next AL voting update will be announced June 19.