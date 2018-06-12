Orioles' Manny Machado leads AL shortstops in first All-Star voting update

The Orioles’ Manny Machado holds a substantial lead in American League All-Star voting at shortstop in the first results released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.

Machado has a 321,887-211,756 advantage in votes over the Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor. No other Orioles are among the leaders at their positions.

The All-Star Game will be played July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington.

Recent Orioles in the All-Star game.

Last year’s starting shortstop for the AL, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, is in fourth place with 206,707 votes, trailing Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees, who has 208,583 votes.

Other leaders by position:

C: Gary Sánchez, Yankees, 336,280

1B: José Abreu, White Sox, 267,812

2B: José Altuve, Astros, 701,236

3B: José Ramírez, Indians, 443,234

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 748,872

OF: Mike Trout, Angels, 639,822

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees, 541,983

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 513,415

The next AL voting update will be announced June 19.