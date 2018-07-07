Orioles busy fielding offers from Dodgers, six other teams on Manny Machado

The Orioles continue to move quickly toward trading shortstop Manny Machado in advance of this month’s nonwaiver trade deadline and are in the process of fielding offers from seven teams, according to an industry source.

The Orioles have received offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs, and the offers rank in that order of appeal, according to the source.

All the offers are said to be “very close” in appeal, according to the source. Several other teams have checked in on Machado.

The Orioles, who dropped to 40 games below .500 with Saturday’s 5-4 loss in Minnesota, are active in dialogue with several teams, and a deal could actually come together as soon as this weekend, said the source, although that seems unlikely.

The Dodgers have the most enticing offer on the table, according to the source, though the Diamondbacks’ offer is just slightly behind as the two teams battle for the National League West lead. Arizona entered Saturday leading Los Angeles by just one game. The Phillies led the Braves by percentage points atop the NL East, and the Brewers held a 1½-game lead over the Cubs.

The situation remains very fluid. While the Orioles are moving forward with trade talks on Machado, he is unquestionably the best player who will be made available at this year’s nonwaiver trade deadline, and having dialogue with up to seven clubs, including many that are entrenched in close playoff races, can help the Orioles in their bargaining as the month progresses.

At the same time, several teams have expressed interest in acquiring Machado sooner rather than later instead of waiting until the July 31 deadline given the tight races that exist in the NL.

The players in the Dodgers’ offer to the Orioles are unknown, but their current offer did not include either top prospect outfielder Alex Verdugo or right-hander Yadier Álvarez.

The Orioles expressed interest in Verdugo and his name was discussed in talks between the teams, but Álvarez’s name was only bantered about briefly, the source said. Verdugo is ranked as the Dodgers’ second-best prospect, according to Baseball America, and Álvarez is ranked fifth.

Still, the Orioles’ desire is to acquire the top prospects or young controllable players available — with an emphasis on pitching and left-side infielders — in exchange for Machado.

They were engaged in discussions with the Dodgers during the winter when Machado was first shopped and also during last season’s trade deadline, when the Orioles were looking to move closer Zach Britton.

And they nearly dealt Britton to the Houston Astros before a deal fell apart in the 11th hour, but were also believed to be deep in discussions with the Dodgers for Britton last season.

