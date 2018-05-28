Taking a hard — and realistic look — at the Orioles' trade possibilities with Manny Machado

The Orioles have reached Memorial Day, and with it, the end of the self-imposed two-month stretch to gauge whether this team is built to win in 2018.

Now, that doesn’t mean the Orioles will suddenly start unloading pending free agents starting today. It doesn’t mean Manny Machado will be in a new uniform by the end of the week, end of July or for that matter the end of this season. It only means that this is the time executive vice president Dan Duquette set to assess this club and choose the direction it should go moving forward.

The club could hold Machado until the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, when contenders are more clearly established, but that also comes with the risk that they might not receive the haul they’ve sought for a two-month rental. And while it might sound ludicrous, there is the possibility the Orioles don’t move Machado at all, in which case they’d only receive a compensatory pick for him signing elsewhere in free agency. They would like to receive more than that for a player like Machado, but if the right deal doesn’t come, they could still just keep him.

At this time of the season, there’s not much clarity to differentiating between the contenders and pretenders, which could create more suitors, especially among those underachieving teams out there such as the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. And there are surprise teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves who can use an established star to sustain their early-season success.

But waiting until the nonwaiver deadline would better firmly establish the real playoff contenders, and even create a bidding war that could help the Orioles get the return they want, much like when the Orioles had to outbid the Detroit Tigers for reliever Andrew Miller in 2014.

Machado has done his part to improve his stock. Playing for an Orioles team that ranks 24th in baseball in runs scored, he leads the majors in RBIs with 44. His 15 homers are tied for fifth in the majors. His .324 batting average is sixth in the American League and his 1.004 OPS ranks fifth.

This much hasn’t changed. The Orioles understand what it would mean to trade Machado, the franchise’s best homegrown talent since Cal Ripken Jr. The team’s decision-makers realize they must be confident in the return they will receive for him, and the Orioles are known to place lofty values on their own assets, which makes big-picture deals difficult to consummate.

But keep in mind that deals involving franchise players this past offseason – the Tampa Bay Rays trades third baseman Evan Longoria and the Pittsburgh Pirates moved outfielder Andrew McCutchen – didn’t net huge hauls. That’s one of the reasons the Orioles retreated this offseason and decided to keep Machado for 2018.

Don’t expect any Machado shopping to be as public as it was during the offseason, when the Orioles made it clear to everyone they were fielding offers for him but still didn’t get what they wanted. While national media has shopped Machado to various clubs in recent weeks, most of those reports have been based on how much he could help other teams rather than the kind of deal that would work for the Orioles to move him.

While it would have seemed to create a bigger market for him, Machado’s transition to shortstop hasn’t helped the Orioles. Moving him to a more important position on the field is one thing, but Machado made it clear at every stop along his media tour this season that he has no intention of returning to third base. Now, that’s not to say a team needing a third baseman can’t and wouldn’t trade for Machado, but he’s made it clear to everyone that he’s most happy playing shortstop. And it’s taken some potential suitors such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox — not to say the Orioles would trade him to division rivals — out of the mix because they have established shortstops and have chosen to establish their own young players at third.

With all that in mind, here are five clubs who appear to be the top suitors for Machado on Memorial Day.

Braves

For the Orioles, the Braves might be the best fit, mainly because they own the best and deepest farm system in the game – eight top-100 prospects according to Baseball America – including several who have reached the major leagues. The Orioles aren’t going to pry away top prospect Ronald Acuña Jr. or anyone like that, but the Braves make sense as a trade partner because they are so rich in pitching prospects. The Orioles’ focus in a Machado trade must still be centered around acquiring long-term controllable pitchers. The Braves have an excess of intriguing young arms. Right-hander Mike Soroka, left-hander Luiz Gohara and left-hander Max Fried are all top-80 prospects who have already reached the major leagues, and the Braves have five pitching prospects in the top 61 overall, according to Baseball America.