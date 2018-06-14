Latest slide puts Orioles on 116-loss pace as struggles are reaching historic levels

It's a question that wasn't posed Wednesday, mostly because it can't be answered.

After a 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards dropped the Orioles to 19-48 and gave them their third losing seven-game losing streak this year — their second such skid in a 16-game span — just how bad can it get for the Orioles this year?

They are already far and away the worst team in the major leagues, with their futility one game off where the 1988 Orioles, who lost their first 21 games, were at the 67-game mark of that year (18-49).

There are plenty of low-water marks to challenge since then, though, and they're doing it.

No major league team has had a worse record through 67 games since the 2010 Orioles, who were also 18-49 in that span. And compared with the 100-loss teams in the game in this decade and some of the particularly bad teams since the turn of the century, the Orioles are on quite a poor pace.

The worst team of this century, the 2003 Detroit Tigers, were 17-50 through 67 games and finished with 119 losses — one short of the all-time record. The next worst, the 2004 Arizona Diamondbacks, were 27-40 through that span, though three losing streaks of at least nine games in the next two months followed. They ended with 111 losses, as did the 2013 Houston Astros, who were 23-44 through 67 games.

Of the eight teams to lose 100 games dating to 2010, none had fewer wins than the Orioles do at the 67-game mark. The closest was the 103-loss 2016 Minnesota Twins, who had 20 wins at this point. So did the 100-loss Miami Marlins in 2013.

A 100-loss season has a .383 winning percentage. The Orioles are 99 points lower than that at .284, which is a 46-116 pace and would give them the fourth-most losses in the modern era.

This pace all comes before the team executes the trades it’s exploring for a host of All-Stars, starting with Manny Machado and likely on down through pending free agents Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Adam Jones.

How much worse can it get? Few teams have lost this much and found out.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about pitchers Richard Bleier and Yefry Ramirez after the Orioles' 5-1 loss to the Red Sox.

