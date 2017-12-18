Report: Former Orioles outfielder Kim returns to play in South Korea

Former Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim — whose two seasons in the major leagues had ups and downs — will return to his native South Korea to play in the KBO League.

According to a report from South Sports, Kim signed a contract with the LG Twins. He will be introduced at a news conference Thursday in Seoul. Kim received a four-year deal worth about $10.6 million, according to Yonhap News.

Almost exactly two years ago, Kim signed a two-year, $7 million with the Orioles, projecting to be the everyday left fielder.

But Kim’s major league career had obstacles from the beginning. He struggled mightily in his first spring training and the Orioles attempted to send him to the minor leagues to open the season. He had a clause in his deal that allowed him to refuse an option to the minors, which he used to make the Opening Day roster.

Kim steadily began to receive more playing time and ended his rookie season leading the Orioles with a .382 on-base percentage. He opened the 2017 season in a left-field platoon with rookie Trey Mancini, but lost his spot when Mancini’s hot start earned him an everyday role.

The Orioles traded Kim to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a deal that netted them veteran right-hander Jeremy Hellickson.

Kim, 29, never truly received the opportunity to be an everyday player at the major league level — he received just 39 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching and was just 2-for-33 in those situations — and his adjustment to the American game was stunted by erratic playing time. Still, he hit a respectable .281/.359/.381 in 151 games in parts of two seasons with the Orioles. His line in 40 games with the Phillies was .230/.309/.299.

The highlight of Kim’s major league career came in 2016, when he hit a pinch-hit ninth-inning home run that gave the Orioles a 3-2 win in Toronto in the season’s final week to help the team earn an American League wild-card berth.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard